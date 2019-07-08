Anster Haddies take in parkruns all over the globe

Anster Haddies had a busy weekend with members heading to five different parkruns.

In Australia Highlands Parkrun, Melbourne D Hall finished in 22.19.

While on holiday in Brisbane, B. Hutchison took part in their parkrun and finished in 19.46.

S. Hutchison (41.45) took part in Warner Lakes Parkrun.

Back on home soil at Loch Leven Parkrun, B Simpson finished in 24.14.

At Inverness Parkrun J McDonald ran 30,19 and at St Andrews R McDonald completed the race in 24.23, F. Cruickshanks in 24.26, C. Duncan 26.30 and M. Reilly 31.08.

On Sunday the Dundee Half Marathon took place

The race starts in Camperdown Park and the course winds its way along cycle paths and roads down to he finish line at Broughty Ferry.

Sharon Brown had a brilliant run, earning herself a PB in 1.46.16, Garry Ovenstone also completed the race in 2.04.23.

Training this weekend is at The Waid at 6.30pm.