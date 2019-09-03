Anton Dowds dedicates derby win to East Fife staff and fans

Anton Dowds hailed the Bayview backroom staff and the club’s loyal fans, saying Saturday’s derby win was for them.

Bayview was filled almost to capacity for the visit of East Fife’s Kingdom counterparts, Raith Rovers, for the first meeting of the two sides this term.

Last season Dowds and his team mates helped the club to its first derby win against Raith for some decades.

He could see how much that victory meant to the club, so was eager to contribute towards another.

“We know how much it means to everyone associated at the club,” said the striker.

“There are some fantastic guys in the background who give up so much time and volunteer to help us.

“It’s them who give us the buzz and then you can see the fantastic support we’ve been getting - you just want to give everything for them.

“We knew how much it meant last year and wanted to keep it going.”

East Fife hit four against Raith, the second week in a row they’ve knocked that amount past their opponents.

As well as the goals now starting to flow, the victory also ensured the Fifers maintained their undefeated start to the new season.

The standard has been set, and Dowds is keen that he and his team mates maintain it.

He added: “From the first few games in the Betfred Cup and into the league we’ve been gutted when we drop any points.

“We go into training flying and it helps keep our performances like that.”

As for the game itself, few would deny the Methil men were worthy of the 4-2 win and, if anything, Raith were lucky to escape having lost just the four goals.

East Fife had to recover from an early Lewis Allan goal but, once they pulled level through Dowds, there was no looking back.

“It was fantastic,” said Dowds.

“We’ve been showing in games that we’re creating chances for fun.

“In the first few games it didn’t click and the goals didn’t come.

“But in the past two games we’ve been ruthless.

“We knew Raith from last year.

“Kyle Benedictus and Iain Davidson are experienced guys and hard to play against.

“But Ryan Wallace and myself forced our game on them and that was our plan.

“The first half it was a case of us more getting hold of the ball and helping the team out.

“At the start of the second half we came out the traps flying again so credit to the guys.”