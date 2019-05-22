Appeal to find Jocky Wilson’s darts trophies

The search is on to find Jocky Wilson’s darts trophies and bring them back to Kirkcaldy to be part of a special celebration.

The twice world champion is the subject of a special live event at the Adam Smith Thetare next month on the 30th anniversary of his second world title victory.

Cllr Alistair Cameron with Jocky's Hall of Fame plaque (Pic: George McLuskie)

And the organisers are keen to hear from anyone who can help track down any silverware won by the legendary player – or any memorabilia from his remarkable career.

They hope the fresh interest in the champ from Kirkcaldy, following last week’s documentary Jocky Wilson Said on BBC1, will bring even more people to the event on Sunday, June 16.

The theatre will host former world champ and fellow Scot Gary Anderson who will play in the finale of a new competition involving darts players across Fife.

They will play in a series of qualifying games for the right to take to the stage of the Adam Smith and go head to head with the champion, who was also a huge fan of Jocky.

As part of the day – the first time the town has properly honoured one of its greatest sporting stars – the organisers are keen to find some of his trophies.

And they would love to get their hands on his world championship trophy.

It han’t been seen locally since Jocky last won it in 1989, but it is just one of a raft of silverware he won in a glittering career.

He won the British and Finnish Opens, triumphed in the Bullseye Darts Championships, the Scottish Masters and MFI World Pairs, as well as honing his skills with a number of Fife and Scottish titles.

Councillor Alistair Cameron, one of the organisers of Celebrating Jocky Wilson, said: “It would be fantastic to hear from anyone with any memorabilia from Jocky’s career.

“We’re not aware of any public display of his world championship trophy or any of his major honours – and we are sure fans would love to see the silverware and even be photographed with it.”

Tickets for Celebrating Jocky Wilson are on sale at theatre box office, priced at £25, with very limited VIP seats at £50, which include exclusive time with Gary Anderson. To book, go HERE www.onfife.com

> If you can help track down Jocky’s trophies, call the FFP on (01592) 645702