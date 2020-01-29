Armadale Thistle 2-3 Newburgh

Newburgh travelled to Volunteer Park Armadale on the back of two disappointing defeats in the league.

This break for the Thorntons League Cup tie came at a good time as the squad looked to re-group and push forwards in the remaining league fixtures.

Armadale Thistle have been flying high in the South Super League all season and were sitting in second place just one point off the top so Newburgh new that they would have to be at their best to progress in the cup.

In the fourth minute a clumsy challenge in the box cost Newburgh a penalty.

Dalziel stepped up and converted.

Newburgh drew level in the 13th minute through a terrific Kyle Fraser shot.

But a catalogue of bad luck cost Newburgh at the other end of the park in the 27th minute when Dalziel grabbed his second.

Newburgh once again rallied and it was not long until they were again level through Scott Sutherland.

The same man handed Newburgh the lead for the first time int he game in the second half.

Armadale drove forward as the game entered injury time but they could find no way through on goal with every Newburgh player contributing to what was a fantastic team performance.

Manager Scott Hudson said: “Armadale are a very good side with an array of highly experienced players in their line-up. We said to the lads before the game that they should take the game to Armadale. They played exactly to the game plan and got their just rewards with a well-earned win.”

Newburgh return to league duties next weekend with a visit to Newton ark to face Bo’ness Utd Juniors. Kick off is at the later time of 2.30pm.

Newburgh: C Sutherland, Wight (C Galloway 52), Scarborough, Clark, Kirkham, Hutchison (English 70), Fraser, Edwards (Annandale 78), H Galloway, S Sutherland, Kinnes.