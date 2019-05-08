Armed Forces heroes ready for battle at the Home of Golf

Team GB are looking to regain the Simpson Cup on home turf when theinspiring golf tournament tees off at St Andrew’s Links later this month.

The annual competition, now staging its eighth edition, pits 13 injured servicemen and veterans from both sides of the Atlantic against one another in a Ryder Cup style tournament that raises funds and awareness for On Course Foundation - a charitable organisation which is registered in both the UK and the USA.

The Americans powered to a 4-3 lead in the series after a third consecutive victory in New York last year,

All competitors involved are members of the On Course Foundation, which helps men and women who were injured, sick or wounded in the line of duty rebuild their lives; both through being given the opportunity to play the game, and attaining employment in the golf industry.

Iconic courses including the Royal Birkdale Golf Club and TPC Sawgrass are previous hosts of the event, but none boast the aura and history of the Home of Golf.

Both the New Course and the famous Old Course will play host to the Simpson Cup over the competition days.

The Brits haven’t triumphed since their narrow win under blue skies at Royal St George’s four long years ago.

However, with home-ground advantage, and having assembled a team with a blend of quality and experience, they will line up confident that they can square the series at St Andrew’s Links.

“The Simpson Cup has enjoyed an incredible journey since it started in 2012, but to be heading over to St Andrew’s this year is surely the pinnacle for everyone involved,” said John Simpson, the tournament’s founder and former Senior Vice-President of International Management Group.

“Ever since we first approached Euan and the team, they’ve shown nothing but enthusiasm for hosting the event, and have gone out of their way to help us put on what will no doubt be the biggest and best Simpson Cup yet.”

The fabled history of St Andrew’s Links dates back more than 600 years, and has played a fundamental role in shaping the sport itself.

It was the reduction of the Old Course from 22 holes to 18 in 1764 which set the new standard for golf courses worldwide.

It has also been the scene of golf’s greatest moments, having staged 29 Open Championships and 16 Amateur Championships.

The tournament proper begins on May 21 with six four-ball matches (two against two, better ball) at the New Course.

It concludes on the Wednesday morning with 13 singles matches – this time on the Old Course.

Proceedings will be rounded off later that day with the cup being presented to the winning team at the closing ceremony.