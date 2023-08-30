Pictured (from left) are Haddies who competed at Kirkcaldy half-mile, Will Gage, Eric Anderson, Lynne Herd and Ross Young

St Andrews was the most popular choice of venue, with five competing there.

First Haddie home was young Luca Anderson, fifth overall in a fabulous time of 18:52 (1st MJ11), only seven seconds away from his course PB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eric Anderson paced his wife Kirsteen around the three loops, crossing the line in 26:52, smashing her previous PB.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catriona Duncan crossed the line in 28:19 (1st FV70).

Fourth Haddie home was Jamie Anderson in a time of 34:13 (1st MS18).

Susan Hutchison was also back from a year-long injury at the St Andrews parkrun, finishing in a great time of 37:29. Jacs McDonald ran in the Aviemore parkrun, finishing strongly in a time of 34:19 (3rd FV50), which is also a course PB.

Final parkrunner of the weekend was Bill Simpson, who ran at Loch Leven for the 20th time. Bill had a great run, sprinting home in a time of 27:34 (3rd MV70).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday was also the day of the Kirkcaldy Parks Trail Race with three Haddies taking on this challenge, with Davie Burgess running a blistering pace, finishing in ninth overall.

Davie crossed the line in a rapid time of 37:07.

Tracy Chalmers was the next Haddie over the line, running well to finish in 51:40, followed by Carol Irvine in a brilliant time of 56:26.

And 581 runners completed The Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon which was on Sunday.

Ross Young ran an outstanding race, finishing in the sensational time of 1:19:57, crossing the line in 11th overall position, a distance PB for Ross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Returning from recent injury and setback was Eric Anderson, delighted with his time of 1:41:33. Running strongly was Will Gage finishing in a solid time of 1:42:30.

Fourth Haddie home was Lynne Herd in a credible time of 1:45:34, setting a new course PB.

Jackie Galloway ran a great time to finish in 2:11:37 and the final Haddie home was Allan Galloway in 2:47:03.