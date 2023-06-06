Logan Rees, who ran a 10,000m PB competing in the United States (Pic Bobby Gavin)

For Rees achieved an incredible 10,000m PB of 28:14.08 to rank eighth on the all-time list of Scottish athletes.

The previous evening at the Black Rock ‘5’ race in Kinghorn (full report on pages 56 and 57), Ryan Lafferty was the first male Fife AC runner in 25:10 for 15th overall.

Rhona Van Rensburg was the first female Fife AC runner, finishing 91st with a superb 29:22.

Cara Murdoch running at Rattray Blair Half Marathon

Other Fife AC/Kirkcaldy Wizards athletes who finished in the top 300 were: 23 Ben Kinninmonth 26:09, 28 Kevin Wallace 26:31, 30 Glenn Barclay 26:39, 84 Stephen Dickson 29:12, 104 Colin McMorrin 29:43, 154 Graeme Syme 30:59, 155 Andy Harley 31:20, 173 Paul Harkins 31:37, 196 Jimmy McIntyre 31:49, 199 Ryan Campbell-Hodge 32:06, 208 George MacLeod 32:27, 234 Andrew Goring 32:22, 289 Jimmy Robertson 34:01, 294 Hilary Lalande 34:09.

Elsewhere, Wizards ace Cara Murdoch took part in Sunday’s Rattray Blair Half Marathon which has an elevation gain of 1,453 feet.

Murdoch put in a spectacular performance to achieve a superb time of 2:07:43.

And clubmate Neill Mitchell was also in racing action on Sunday, taking part in the Yetholm Hill Race at Halterburn near Kirk Yetholm in Dumfries and Galloway, which has a distance of approximately 12.8km and an ascent of 2,943 ft.

Some of the Fife AC contingent who ran at Black Rock '5' race

Mitchell was in impressive form, completing the race in one hour and 46 minutes.

At Friday evening’s GAA Miler Meet at Crownpoint Stadium in Glasgow, Holly Ovens recorded an 800m PB which was inside the standard required by Team Scotland to qualify for the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago later this year.

Other results there were: 800m – Ben Sandilands 1:55.57, Andrew Thomson 1:57.24, Katie Sandilands 2:16.85, Connor Brown 2:46.60; 3000m – Owen Miller 8:18.85 (PB), Reiss Marshall 8:37.33, Alistair Gudgin 8:45.80 (PB).

At the home Kirkcaldy Parkrun, there were personal bests for Louise Crawford (28:37), Kerry McGregor (29:56), Adam Payne (30:46), Sharron Wilson (31:43), Caitlin Grieve (32:27) and Pamela Dobson (33:56).

Fife AC's Neill Mitchell at Yetholm Hill Race

Ben Laing achieved a time of 20:17 at Dunfermline Parkrun, Iain Hawkins (29:01) and Jennifer Hodgson (39:11) ran at St Andrews Parkrun and Judith Arnstein (28:12) ran at Lochore Meadows.

At Drumpellier Country Parkrun in Coatbridge, this author Rolf Gunnemann was third in 18:34 and coach Derek Adamson ran 35:37.

Chris Payne (28:58), Susan Young ( 31:40) and Jill Watson (33:17) ran at Holyrood Parkrun. At Perth Parkrun, Bryce Aitken ran 18:59 to finish seventh.

Nick Brian ran 28:24 at Monsal Trail Parkrun in Bakewell, Derbyshire, while Claire Doak (28:18), Claire Jurecki (31:13) and Kirsty Jurecki (31:48) ventured to Ekebergsletta Parkrun in Norway.