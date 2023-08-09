Fife AC runner Annabel Simpson on her way to finishing first female overall at Queen Anne 5k in 16:18 (Pics by G-Bax Photography)

Competitors were sorted into five different races based on their predicted times, in an effort to give them the opportunity to directly compete against runners of similar ability levels.

Gold standard Simpson was joined on the podium by Nancy Scott of Aldershot Farnham & District (AFD), who took silver in 16:20, and Eilidh Bell of Shettleston Harriers who struck bronze in 16:45. Daniel Hale of Male Fife Athletic Club was 23rd in 17:28, while Katie Sandilands of Female Fife Athletic Club was 36th in 18:03.

Other results were:

Katie Sandilands achieved time of 18:03 in Dunfermline

Race one: 7th Paul Harkins, Male Fife Athletic Club 19:39, 23rd Michaela McLean, Female Fife Athletic Club 21:04, 33rd Sandra Aitken, Female Fife Athletic Club 24:22.

Race two: 9th Scott McClung, Male Fife Athletic Club 18:05, 29th Rory Sandilands, Male Fife Athletic Club 19:22, 30th Andy Harley, Male Fife Athletic Club 19:29

32 Bryce Aitken, Male Fife Athletic Club 19:42.

Race four: 2nd Sam Fernando, Male Fife AC 15:39, 7th Ben Kinninmonth, Male Fife Athletic Club 15:51, 14th Jamie Lessels, Male Fife AC 16:04, 23rd Thomas Gambino, Male Fife AC 16:25.

Owen Miller, fastest Fife AC runner at Queen Anne 5k

Race five: 5th Owen Miller, Male Fife Athletic Club 14:52, 20th Alistair Gudgin, Male Fife Athletic Club 15:35, 27th Michael Sanderson, Male Fife Athletic Club 16:04.

Meanwhile, the home Kirkcaldy Parkrun at the Beveridge Park last weekend saw a productive morning for four Wizards.

Greg Wilson achieved a new PB, with a time of 22:33, finishing 14th overall.

Louise Crawford also achieved a PB with a time of 27:43.

There were also new personal records for Adam Payne and Sharron Wilson, who did so with times of 30:06 and 31:00 respectively.

Elsewhere in the Kingdom of Fife, there were parkruns for Jim Paterson (27:41) at St Andrews, Susan Thores (28:34) at Lochore Meadows and Ben Laing (20:32) at Dunfermline.

Loch Leven Parkrun was celebrating its fifth birthday and there were outings to the birthday party by Mark Gowans (27:42) and Claire Jurecki (33:14).

Further afield, Niamh Gibbons (30:07) had a strong outing at the tough, trail based Polkemmet Country Parkrun.

There were also appearances at Pollok for Iain Hawkins (29:35), Strathclyde for James McHale (30:37), Faskally Forest for Carol Budd (37:18) and Adele Clevely (39:01) at Oriam.

And Wizard lady Linzi Shand took on the Run Mhor marathon challenge.

The Run Mhor marathon event, organised by Tay Fitness Events, is a hilly trail based marathon event which takes place in Callander.

The race starts at MacLaren High School and finishes at the Monachyle Mhor Hotel, with a scenic route that takes runners through the heart of the Trossachs.

Linzi Shand was in fine form and showed outstanding grit and determination to achieve a time of 4 hours and 28 minutes.