Ben Kinninmonth finishing third at Graham Clark Memorial Race (Pic by Gordon Donnachie)

The event, organised by Carnegie Harriers, was first held in 2004 in memory of club coach Graham Clark.

It now also incorporates the Andy Soutar and Catherine Wilson Memorial Trophies, both of whom were well respected club members.

Other Fife AC runners to get into the top 100 at Knockhill were: 10th Carter Taylor 21:25, 15th Dan Hale 22:00, 42nd Gary Whitton 24:35, 48th Andy Harley 25:01, 67th Calum Reid 26:31.

Ben Kinninmonth wins 9km Balmullo Trail Race (Pic by Pete Bracegirdle)

Kinninmonth also featured prominently at the Balmullo Trail Race last midweek, winning 1st male overall.

The Balmullo race itself is a distance of 9km, which is an out and back race which takes you through trails, rocky gravel paths and through long grass and farmland as you ascend Lucklaw Hill before descending and retracing your steps back to the finish.

There was a keenly contested battle for the top two finishing spots between Kinninmonth and Patrick O'Hare, with Kinninmonth winning by a nose, finishing 1st in 30:59, only a second ahead of O'Hare.

In Burnside Hall afterwards, prizes were handed out not only to participants in the individual Balmullo race but also the overall standings for those who had also completed the St Andrews 5k plus other events at Strathkinness - Blebocraigs, Hill of Tarvit and Dunnikier 2 Bridges.

Fife AC's Janet Dickson with first female prize at Forth Road Bridge 10k

Rhona Van Rensburg scooped the overall top female prize across the series, while Hilary Ritchie was also the first female 60 across the five events.

Full list of Fife AC runners’ results: 1 Ben Kinninmonth 30:59, 2 Patrick O'Hare 31:00, 6 Fergus Ingledew 32:18, 10 Damon Thoms 34:50, 13 Rhona Van Rensburg 35:23 (1st female), 22 Hendrik Van Rensburg 36:26, 27 Thomas Robertson 38:08, 29 Paul Harkins 38:16, 31 Bryan Whittingham 38:19, 33 John MacPherson 38:41, 35 Christian Harding 39:21, 58 Hilary Ritchie 41:44, 66 Margaret Martin 43:31, 78 Carrie Fox 47:30.

There was a strong turnout of 18 Fife AC stars for the Forth Road Bridge 10k, hosted by Pitreavie AAC.

Carter Taylor was the fastest for Fife AC runner, finishing fourth in 36:39, while Janet Dickson scooped the prize for first female overall with an impressive sub-40 10k time of 39:20 which also saw her finish 12th overall.

Fife AC's Carter Taylor finishes Forth Road Bridge 10k (Pic Gordon Donnachie)

Andy Harley cracked the top 25 with a time of 41:57. Michaela McLean was the next lady to win a prize for Fife AC, finishing as first female 40 in a time of 43:52.

Andrew Ritchie finished 41st with a time of 44:04, Michelle Johnstone completed the race in 49:36 and there was a landmark PB for Graham Keddie who achieved a time of 52:04.