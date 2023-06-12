Ben Kinninmonth on his way to finishing runner-up at Hill of Tarvit race (Pic courtesy of Pete Bracegirdle)

Over a scenic, up and down five-mile multi terrain route along bridle paths, road and footpaths, Kinninmonth produced a time of 34:41 which saw him finish ahead of clubmates Stephen Dickson (18th in 41:18), Paul Harkins (27th in 43:45), Fiona Walker (74th in 1:04:18, Heather Anderson (first female and 8th overall in 38:56) and Hilary Ritchie (first female 60 and 44th overall in 47:11).

At the home Kirkcaldy Parkrun at the weekend, club coaches Keith Traill and Derek Adamson were celebrating milestones, Traill running his 100th Parkrun and Adamson his 300th.

This author Rolf Gunnemann finished first at Kirkcaldy Parkrun, which also saw yours truly achieve a 5k PB in 17:42.

Derek Adamson celebrates racing in his 300th parkrun

There were also course PBs for Fife AC clubmates Daniel Hale and Stephen McEwan, with times of 18:39 and 20:59 respectively. Hale also finished in third place overall.

Michaela McLean finished as third female, with a time of 21:52.

There were also PB parkrun times for Mollie Turner (28:06), Louise Crawford ( 28:22), Kerry MacGregor (28:53) paced by buddy Andrew Ritchie, Sharron Wilson (31:16), Caitlin Grieve (31:31) and Isobel Louden (33:36).

Elsewhere around the Kingdom of Fife, there was a trip to Lochore Parkrun for Paul Sutherland (25:12 ), David Shepherd (26:48), Rona Inglis (27:01) and Gillian Notman (34:48).

Running in his 100th parkrun was Keith Traill

John Morris (24:03) ventured to Dundee for Campderdown Parkrun, while there were trips to Levengrove Parkrun for Chris Payne (26:49), Linwood for Carol Budd (32:33), Faskally Forest for Jimmy McIntyre (22:34) and Torvean in Inverness for John McIntyre Senior (32:08) and Heather Kinninmonth (33:29).

Claire Doak completed an epic Parkrun tour of Scandinavia, running at Ekebergsletta Parkrun in Oslo on June 3 in 28:18, Amager Strandpark Parkrun in Copenhagen on June 5 in 29:54, Växjösjön Parkrun in Sweden on June 6 in 29:08 and completing the tour in Malmo Ribersborg on June 10 with a time of 28:28.

Doak was joined by Kirsty Newlands and Claire Jurecki at Amager and Växjösjön Parkruns.

Hot off the heels of running her first ever half marathon at the EMF Half Marathon, Newlands ran a time of 32:24 at Amager Strandpark Parkrun and Växjösjön Parkrun in 34:02.

Colin McMorrin after competing at Scottish Triathlon Championships

Jurecki completed Amager Parkrun in 33:00 and Växjösjön in 33:55.

Moving onto Sunday’s races, Flora Louden was second female in 24:58 at the Abernethy Hill Race, a 3.5km fun run from the Village Square up to the top of Castlelaw and back which is run annually as part of the village Gala and Fete weekend.

Colin McMorrin competed in the Scottish Triathlon Championships at Lochore Meadows, finishing 20th overall and third in his age category. McMorrin swam 811 yards in 11:25, cycled 12.5 miles in 33:43 and ran 5k in 20:42.

