Fife Athletic Club's Holly Ovens (front, 1st right) landed two golds when competing for Scotland in Cardiff on Saturday

Competing for their country against rival teams from England, Ireland, Wales and the Channel Islands, Ovens won the individual gold medal in the 800m race and followed that up with another gold in the mixed 4 x 400m relay, while clubmate Thomson took silver in the men’s 1500m.

Meanwhile, back home at last weekend’s Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival, Friday night’s Kirkcaldy Prom 1 Mile Race was contested by several Fife AC and Kirkcaldy Wizards athletes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local runners’ results were: 1 Ben Kinninmonth 4.44, 2 Jamie Greig4.47, 4 Scott McClung 5.07, 9 Katie Sandilands 5.15, 33 Greg Wilson 5.58, 44 Graham Keddie 6.24, 46 Lucas Lafferty 6.28, 50 Jamie Eadie 6.57, 53 Glyn Roberts 7.18, 54 Heather Finlayson 7.24, 55 Claire Sandilands 7.24, 56 Rory Sandilands 7.26, 57 Eleanor Murray 7.30, 65 Neil Stirling 9.00.

Fife AC's Sheena Logan won the female race

On Saturday, a field of 110 runners took part in the 5 mile Kirkcaldy Parks trail race.

A change of location and course from the previous two editions of the trail race in 2021 and 2022 meant it was contested on he trails around Dunnikier Park, with 11 participants representing either Fife AC or Kirkcaldy Wizards.

The trail race was won by Graeme Downie, of Pitreavie AAC, with a time of 32:13. The fastest Fife AC and Wizards runner was Fife AC's Christian Harding, who achieved a time of 38:10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other locals’ results were: 16 Rob Justice 39:15, 25 Cara Murdoch 42:29, 26 Lee Cessford 42:40, 31 Heather Finlayson 44:20, 39 Kevin O'Neill 45:32, 50 David Shepherd 47:40, 61 Ian Watters 50:11, 65 Gail McNab 50:47, 87 Sharron Wilson 57:09, 91 Heather Kinninmonth 57:44 and 92 Sarah McEwan 58:02.

Ben Kinninmonth had another productive weekend

At Sunday’s third edition of the modern Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon, victory went to Rory Anderson of Teviotdale Harriers in a blistering 1:14:53.

Claiming silver was Chris Poxton of Corstorphine AAC in 1:15:14, with the third placed runner and fastest Fife AC and Wizards ace being Ryan Lafferty.

This was a more modest performance given the high standards Lafferty has set, finishing runner-up in 2019 and winning the event in 2022, but it was still an excellent display as he claimed bronze in 1:16:15. Lafferty also landed silver in the male open category, finishing second in his age class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three other Fife AC runners, Ben Kinninmonth (78:00), Liam Hutson (78:04) and Thomas Gambino (78:19) finished sixth, seventh and ninth respectively.

Ryan Lafferty finished third overall in half marathon

Fife AC's Sheena Logan claimed female open gold in 1:24:45, with Janet Dickson ranked first female 40 in 1:28:13.

Bryce Aitken claimed a silver medal in the male 60 class in 1:37:02, while Ken McIlroy took bronze, finishing as the third male V60 in 1:37:55.

Sandra Aitken claimed gold as the first female 60 with a time of 2:10:14.