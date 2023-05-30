Wearing their race medals and T shirts, Kirkcaldy Wizards who took part in the Edinburgh Half and Full Marathons on Sunday (Submitted pics)

Yours truly, who finished 69th in a full marathon featuring 7144 runners, had set a target of finishing in under three hours and comfortably achieved this aim.

Kirkcaldy Wizards clubmate Thomas Gambino, making his debut at the marathon distance, put in a blistering, outstanding display of speed, perseverance and power to achieve a magnificent time of 2:46:37 and 41st place.

Other Wizards’ finishing positions in the full marathon were: Kevin Wallace 3:16:51, Andy Harley 3:24:17, Laura Muir 3:46:24, Andrew Neenan 3:46:25, Michelle Johnstone 3:59:4, Paul Leishman 3:59:48, Dorota Park 4:28:54 and Carol Kirk 4:47:08.

Gunnemann running down to Edinburgh Marathon finish line

Wizards’ times in the half marathon race in Edinburgh were: Stephen Dickson 1:26:55, Graeme Syme 1:30:59, Colin McMorrin 1:32:09, Ryan Campbell-Hodge 1:41:57, Brian Stevenson 1:43:13, Graham Keddie 1:55:25, Valerie Symon 2:03:42, Jillian Stevenson 2:04:07, Karen Richards 2:07:55, Nicky McGregor 2:08:58, Nicky Sutherland 2:10:54, Heather Smart 2:11:31, Callum McGregor 2:17:02 and Dougie Smart 2:41:40.

Times in the 10k contest were: Lynn Godsell 1:03:58, Carol Budd 1:15:35 and Charles Doherty 1:21:52.

Also, Wizard Ben Kinninmonth was fourth in the 5k race in Edinburgh in 17:28.

In the Edinburgh Marathon relay, Linzi Shand, Lindsay Quinn, Elspeth Curran and Jenni Alexander were 22nd team in 3:22:59.

Edinburgh Marathon finishers at Pinkie St Peters in Musselburgh.

At the home Kirkcaldy Parkrun, there were PBs for Ian Simmons, Louise Crawford and Kerry MacGregor.

Full results there were: 10 Paul Michael Harkins 22:20, 15 Jimmy Robertson 22:36, 20 Andy Harley 23:16, 35 Stuart Goodfellow 24:37, 43 Ian Simmons 25:37, 49 John Kinninmonth 26:02, 54 Ryan Campbell-Hodge 26:27, 56 Chris Payne 26:49, 57 James Stewart 26:50, 58 Craig MacDonald 26:52, 59 Jim O'Neill 26:56, 60 Gail McNab 27:01, 63 Kevin O'Neill 27:21, 66 Keith Traill 27:34, 71 Ben MacDonald 28:12, 74 Louise Crawford 28:39, 76 Mark Buchan 28:43, 77 Rona Inglis 28:44, 87 John Ritchie 29:55, 93 Kerry MacGregor 30:01, 94 Karen Richards 30:06, 102 Gillian Notman 30:27, 108 Michelle Johnstone 30:51, 109 Lindsey Robertson 30:56, 110 Alan Wise 31:01, 111 Elaine Masterton 31:05, 126 Heather Kinninmonth 32:31, 133 Sandy Adam 33:14, 143 Robert Richardson 35:36, 150 Margaret Cavanagh 36:10, 151 Neil Stirling 36:29, 152 Graham Keddie 36:29, 161 Suz Ritchie 40:29, 163 Anna Friel 42:02, 166 Ronnie Hunter-Blair 42:48 and 182 Heather Wishart 50:39.

Other top 100 finishes for Wizards at parkruns last weekend included: Lochore Meadows – 33 Paul Sutherland 25:25, 45 David Shepherd 26:48.

Faskally Forest – 46 John McIntyre Senior 34:24, 66 Adele Clevely 44:40.

Some of the Edinburgh Half Marathon finishers at Pinkie St Peters in Musselburgh

Auldcathie District – 48 Heather Finlayson 25:58, 53 Kieran Forsyth 26:34, 58 Claire Doak 27:13.

Aviemore – 65 Derek Adamson 36:32.

Harrow – 78 Judith Arnstein 26:42.