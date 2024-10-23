Athletics round-up: Fife AC aces finish fourth at Lindsays National XC Relays

Some of the Kirkcaldy Wizards’ athletes who competed over the weekend at various events across the UK, including here at the Ladybank Trail Race (Pictures: Submitted)

A busy weekend of running for the Kirkcaldy Wizards and Fife Athletic Club began at the Cumbernauld-based cross country nationals.

During a weekend where Storm Ashley created challenging conditions with high winds and heavy rain, Fife runners continued to excel across a number of distances and on a variety of different terrain too. Fife AC runners competed in the Scottish National Cross Country Relay Championship fixture in Cumbernauld, a group of Kirkcaldy Wizards lined up for the local Ladybank Trail Race and there were also Fife runners competing in races in the north of Scotland and England; the Half and Full Dramathon, the Northumberland Castles Half Marathon and the Yorkshire Marathon.

The Cumbernauld cross country nationals took place on the grounds of Cumbernauld House, an 18th century country house. The young male and female teams, which are those athletes 17 or under by September 1st, competed in teams of three and ran legs of 2.5 km each. Senior and Junior Men and Women, as well as Masters Men, competed in teams of four and ran legs of 4 km each. Men aged 50 or over and Masters Women competed in teams of three.

Fife AC fielded three teams in the Senior & Junior Men's race, a category where 115 teams competed. The Fife AC A team finished in an impressive overall fourth place. Reiss Marshall completed the first leg in 12:46. Conor Gourley then ran the second leg in 12:57, before passing the baton to Andrew Thomson who achieved a time of 12:59 in the third leg. Logan Rees polished off the fourth leg in 12:13, giving the team an overall finishing time of 50:56.

The Fife AC B team was comprised of Lewis Rodgers (12:46), Michael Sanderson (13:32), Alistair Gudgin (13:49) and Ben Sandilands (13:21) finished in eleventh place, with an accumulated time of 53:29. Club athletes Steven Bryce (13:57), Ruan Van Rensburg (15:04), Scott McClung (15:16) and Ben Kinninmonth (14:28) made up the Fife AC C team, who were ranked 40th, with an overall finishing time of 58:46.

Fife AC also fielded two teams in the Junior & Senior Women's Race, a race where 73 teams competed. The Fife AC A team was made up of Megan Crawford, under 20 athlete Katie Sandilands, Annabel Simpson and Stephanie Pennycook. Megan Crawford got her team off to a flyer, with a 15:13 first leg time. Katie Sandilands achieved a time of 16:25 in the second leg. Annabel Simpson achieved a time of 15:00 in the third leg, before Stephanie Pennycook brought the team home in 15:02 in the fourth and final leg. This gave the team an overall finishing time of 1:01:41, which saw the Fife AC ladies team ranked as the sixth team overall. The Fife AC B team were only able to field two athletes in their team but athletes Ailsa and Jennifer Cruickshanks still acquitted themselves admirably to complete their legs in times of 16:33 and 17:26 respectively, to finish 63rd out of the 73 teams.

Fife AC also fielded teams in the Masters Men's race and the Male 50 race. The Masters Men's team was comprised of James Hall, Rory Sandilands, Mike MacDonald and Kevin Wallace. Hall achieved a time of 15:36 in the first leg. Sandilands completed the second leg in 16:03, before passing the proverbial baton on to MacDonald, who ran the third leg in 16:26. Wallace brought it home for his team by achieving a time of 16:10 in the final leg, to give the Fife team an overall finishing time of 1:04:16, which saw them ranked seventh out of 21 male Masters teams.

The Fife AC Male 50 team was formed by the trio of Hendrik Van Rensburg (17:14), V70 athlete Tony Martin (17:46) and Stephen Dickson (18:04). The three men achieved an accumulated time of 53:05, which saw them finish 14th out of 25 teams competing.

Closer to home, a number of Kirkcaldy Wizards and Fife AC athletes competed in the Ladybank Trail Race. The course was a mixture of woodland trails and grass paths in Annsmuir Woods in Ladybank and measured at an overall distance of 4.2 miles. Forty three athletes competed in the race.

Rob Justice was the first Wizard home, finishing in a lofty sixth position, with a time of 23:46. Justice enjoyed a competitive battle with club mate Kasia Szafarz, who achieved a time of 23:50 to finish as the first female and in seventh position overall. Vikki Laing finished as the second female, in a time of 24:40 and in ninth position. Hot on her heels was Fife AC's Christian Harding (25:11), who finished tenth. The trio of Greg Wilson (25:47), Lee Cessford (25:51) and Andy Ballantyne (26:22) finished in positions thirteenth to fifteenth. Nicky Sutherland finished twenty second in a time of 28:45. There were strong runs produced by Kerry McGregor (33:07) and Keith Traill (33:20), who finished twenty ninth and thirtieth respectively. Anna Borkowska-Kotowicz (35:04) finished thirty sixth.

Fife also fielded athletes in the Speyside based Dramathon, half and full marathon events. The Dramathon is a marathon distance race along the Speyside Way from Glenfarclas distillery to Glenfiddich distillery. The route sets off from Dufftown and takes in several distilleries along the way, with athletes receiving miniature whiskies from those they pass, in their goody bag. Wizard Ken McIlroy achieved a time of 3:44:56, which saw him finish 46th overall. Son Matthew produced a time of 3:54:45. In the Half Dram event, Kirkcaldy Wizard Cheryl Peebles completed the half marathon distance in 2:09:20.

Travelling South of Hadrian's Wall, two Fife AC athletes enjoyed impressive race performances in England. Fife AC lady Hilary Lalande competed in the Yorkshire Marathon, a race which sets off from the University of York and is a mix of city and country, offering enthusiastic crowd support in the historic city of York and stunning scenery in the surrounding countryside. Despite challenging conditions caused by Storm Ashley, Lalande achieved a personal best finishing time of 3:33:24.

Fife AC's Bryce Aitken competed in the Northumberland Castles Half Marathon, a road race situated in the historic village of Bamburgh, with its castle used as a stunning backdrop. The course consists of a loop of closed roads between the Bamburgh and North Sunderland and offers a mix of undulating sections interspersed with flatter sections in the Northumberland countryside. Participants can also enjoy a view out to the Farne Islands and Holy Islands. This was another location where the weather provided an additional challenge, with strong winds and heavy rain. Bryce Aitken showed that Fife athletes are made of stern stuff, producing an impressive time of 1:35:22, which saw Aitken achieve a podium position as the first male 60 in his age category and ranked 27th overall, out of 405 athletes competing.

Closer to home, Fife AC youngster Marcas Macfarlane finished in first place at Kirkcaldy Parkrun in a time of 18:07. Kirkcaldy Wizard Ian Watters achieved a new personal best, with a time of 28:42. Elsewhere in the Kingdom of Fife, Wizards trio Judith Arnstein (28:29), Sam Forsberg (38:37) and Adele Clevely (39:38) ventured to Lochore Meadows Parkrun. Keith Bonthrone (25:25) completed Loch Leven Parkrun. Fife AC's Jamie Lessels finished second at St.Andrews Parkrun in 17:01. At the same venue, Wizard Helen Reid achieved a PB of 26:52.

Harry and Marie Godson travelled to Winchburgh for Auldcathie District Parkrun, where they achieved times of 23:52 and 28:35 respectively. Claire Jurecki (32:13) and Michaela Sullivan (41:59) completed Edinburgh Parkrun. Mark Gowans (28:29) completed the University of Stirling Parkrun, following in the footsteps of his fellow Wizards by getting a photo with Deacon Blue's Dougie Vipond, who was volunteering. Jennifer Hodgson (42:07) ran at Victoria Parkrun in Glasgow. Calum Reid (21:11) and Niamh Gibbons (26:48) completed Hay Lodge Parkrun in Peebles.

Stuart Goodfellow (24:31) and Fiona McIntyre (32:33) made the most of a trip to Fort William by adding the local Parkrun to their collection. Two Wizards ventured South to England for their Parkruns. Lauren Denholm (33:24) completed Blackpool Parkrun and Alan Wise (27:48) completed Hockley Woods Parkrun in Essex.