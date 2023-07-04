Athletics: Sub-ten minute times for Kirkcaldy Prom two-miler’s top three

Alistair Gudgin and Ryan Lafferty running Friday's Kirkcaldy Prom two-mile race, finishing first in 9:36 and second in 9:43 respectively (Pic: Gordon Donnachie)

Two Wizards ran in the Law Breaker Hill Race, the third race of the Wizards’ Friday series took place with over two miles on the prom, weekend parkrun tourism continued to go strong as the Wizards’ monthly tour ventured to Vogrie in Midlothian and one runner took part in the Great North 10k in Newcastle.

In addition to that, Wizards coach James Stewart began a fundraising challenge which will see him complete the Last Duel trail race every day in July in a bid to raise funds for the Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday, July 14, an open social night will be held at Kirkcaldy Golf Club from 7pm until 10pm. It welcomes Derek Rae as a guest to give a talk offering an insight into his life as a top paralympic athlete.

Neil Mitchell running in the 5.4km Law Breaker Hill Race at Tillicoultry (Pic: Gordon Donnachie)

Two Wizards took part in Tillicoultry’s Law Breaker Hill Race, organised by Dunfermline’s PH Racing Club. It’s a short but sharp midsummer’s evening race with a distance of 5.4km and a climb of 630m.

Stephen Dickson finished 32nd in a time of 53:46 and coach Neill Mitchell finished 41st in 57:26.

Fortunately, the rain abated before the start of the Kirkcaldy Prom two-miler, leading to cool conditions ideal for running fast times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The top three all achieved sub-ten-minute times. Fife Athletic Club speedster Alistair Gudgin finished first in a time of 9.36, and he was pursued by second-placed Ryan Lafferty, finishing in 9.43. A distance personal best was also achieved by third-placed Ben Kinninmonth, clocking 9.56.

Kirkcaldy Wizards Elaine Masterton, Derek Adamson, Kevin O'Neill, Cara Murdoch and Heather Finlayson taking part in Midlothian's Vogrie parkrun

Dave Clark finished sixth with a time of 11.34 and Graeme Syme was the first Wizard home in 11:55. Stephen Dickson paced star of the future Lucas Lafferty to a time of 13.17 to add another race to an impressive series for the youngster, son of Ryan.

Young high-flyer Calum Reid was in hot pursuit, clocking 13.19.

Stuart Goodfellow was in fine form to achieve a time of 14.18. Graham Keddie and Eleanor Murray engaged in a battle to the finish, with Keddie narrowly pipping Murray at the post to achieve a two-mile PB time of 14.28. Murray was only three seconds behind in 14.31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were also impressive runs for Heather Finlayson, recording a time of 15.25, and George MacDonald, with 17.05. Ronnie Hunter-Blair crossed the finish line in 25.53.

Stephen Dickson competing in the 5.4km Law Breaker Hill Race at Tillicoultry (Pic: Gordon Donnachie)

At the home Kirkcaldy parkrun, Thomas Gambino finished in first place in 18:11. There were also PBs for Stephen Wilson of 25:23, Dana McGregor of 28:54 and Isobel Louden of 33:03.

At Perth parkrun, PBs were achieved by Calum Reid and Craig Thomson of 21:34 and 24:49 respectively.

Five Wizards made the trip to Vogrie Country Park, and Heather Finlayson was first home in 26:20. Kevin O'Neill was next in 28:13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Dunfermline parkrun, Fife AC runners Alistair Gudgin and Daniel Hale claimed gold and silver with times of 16:27 and 18:39.

The Loch Leven parkrun first-place token was claimed by Fife AC’s Jamie Lessels in 17:42 and Linzi Shand finished as first female at Aviemore parkrun in 22:43.