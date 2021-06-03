Auchtermuchty bowlers get back on the greens

Stewart Duff, Thomas Honeyman and Brian Walker were winners of Auchteruchty's Monty Cup

Competitions are resuming as those who have missed the sport during lockdown periods make the most of the sport’s return.

At Auchtermuchty Bowling Club, 40 bowlers turned up to play for the Monty Cup at the club’s official opening recently.

Bill Smith continued his support by sponsoring the competition which was won by Stewart Duff, Thomas Honeyman and Brian Walker. The competition continues, and Auchtermuchty also welcomed 21 members to play at the club's social and player triples over the weekend.

Thanks have gone to all the players and social members for making this a successful event.

The winners were S Duff, S Szylak and W Patrick.