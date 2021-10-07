Auchtermuchty leave them all bowled over
It’s been a busy spell on the greens for members of Auchtermuchty Bowling Club.
The club’s players have recently been part of one of the leading events in this part of the kingdom as the bowling season nears its conclusion.
At the North of Fife finals, hosted at St Andrews Bowling Club, Auchtermuchty’s senior rink and gents rink managed to come out on top during a terrific day’s competition.
The winning senior rink members were Tom Honeyman, Ian Connor, Billy Litts and Martin Tibbles.
The gents rink were Brian Walker, Greg Fraser, Johnathan Readhead and Jon Graham.