Auchtermuchty leave them all bowled over

Tom Honeyman, Ian Connor, Billy Litts and Martin Tibbles.

The club’s players have recently been part of one of the leading events in this part of the kingdom as the bowling season nears its conclusion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the North of Fife finals, hosted at St Andrews Bowling Club, Auchtermuchty’s senior rink and gents rink managed to come out on top during a terrific day’s competition.

The winning senior rink members were Tom Honeyman, Ian Connor, Billy Litts and Martin Tibbles.