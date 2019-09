Auchtermuchty Seniors have won the Cupar and District Seniors league 2019 and the Round Robin competition played at the concluding Cupar and District Senior Funday.

Pictured are Back row-C.Robertson, W.Gatherer, M Tibbles, D Maclennan, R Redpath, T Honeyman

Front row- J Robertson, T Jamieson(Team manager), I Turnbull, J Dick