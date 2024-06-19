Awards events brings season to a close for Kirkcaldy's Fife Steel Basketball Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week saw three event nights for Fife Steels youth and senior members to bring the season to a close and reward individual player performances throughout the 23/24 season.

Typically, the awards event has been a social event with a fun quiz, raffles and reflections on the season with video montages of games and individual awards handed out to players.

This season the club decided to separate out the event across three days with an U10-14 competition and awards night and a "House Rules" Men v Under 18 exhibition match - both events at St Andrews High School - finishing up with the more traditional quiz and merriment afternoon at Styx on Sunday 16th.

Monday's U10-14 event saw club Community Engagement Officer, Gavin Hugh, organise an U10/12 4v4 tournament which saw six teams compete in a fast paced tournament. Following the games four of the u10s and 4 of the U12s were awarded "Rising Star" medals for their efforts and performances throughout the season.

Men + U18 + `Guest Players at "Home Rules" Exhibition Game.

After the U10/12s, the U14s had their own tournament. This time it was six teams in a 3x3 style tournament with awards handed out to six players following the games. Best Overall Player, for this season, going to Dylan Clarke - who will turn out next season for the U16 team, competing in the Lothian League.

Then, on Tuesday, was the turn of the Men and U18s. Instead of a standard end of season friendly the club set up a "House Rules" exhibition where a number of special rules, including a variation on musical statues, a multi-ball period and permitting the Ref to score for double points, were added for a bit of fun to draw the season in.

The night went, mostly, without a hitch and "House Rules" might well become the club's de-facto game style for future fundraising/event nights to come.

Finally, the club held the annual AGM/Awards Event at Styx, Kirkcaldy on Sunday. The usual fun quizzes, raffles and summary of the season for the three competitive sides: This season the men finished 6th in Division 2, with the Under 18s, in their first competitive season, also finishing 6th. The U16s, with a huge improvement on 22/23 season, finished 2nd in their league.

Under 10-14 Medal Winners 23/24.

Then it was onto the awards presentation for the U16, U18 and Mens players.

Under 16s: Ryan McDonald took home the Most Valuable Player award, Joel Galvez-Brown was given Defensive Player of the Year and Finn Thompson won Most Improved Player as well as Top Scorer.

Under 18: Charlie-Joseph Moran took home Most Valuable Player and Top Scorer awards, Cameron Ives was the Defensive Player of the Year and Alex Brown won Most Improved Player.

Alfie O'Neil took home the player-voted Best Team Player award for both the Under 16s and Under 18s.

Under 16-Men Award Winners 23/24.

Mens squad: the Most Valuable Player award went to Logan Tocher (for the 5th year running) as well as the Top Scorer award (4th year running). Charlie Foy won Defensive Player of the Year and Gavin Hugh, with a marked improvement over last season, took home Most Improved Player.

The Mens players voted Calum Waines as the Best Team Player.