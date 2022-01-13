Back to Formula II for Cowdenbeath Racewall star McGill

Dean McGill on the track at Cowdenbeath.

The Fifer, who lives in Leven, was making his first attempt in 14 years.

He said: “I had two races in the car but was a bit too erratic and was basically all over the place so it was decided in the interest of safety – not sure if it was mine or the other drivers - that I should stop!

“I had been thinking about racing a Formula II for some time.

I had a run in Gregor Turner’s car and loved it and when Craig McConnell’s car came up for sale, I decided I was going back into the “twos”.

I went over to Northern Ireland to see the car, bought it and raced it that night.

“I brought the car home and didn’t really have much to do – painted the roof and wing white, put stickers on it and that was me ready to go.

"The first practice was in May so I went and loved it.”

“I started from the white grade and I did alright. I won the final at my first meeting and had to start from the yellow grade the following week. Bad planning on my part!”

Over the next two meetings McGill picked up another two wins, despite experiencing problems with the car’s gearbox.

"I had another gearbox in for the World Championship qualifying round and the Scottish Championship only to hit problems during practice.

"I had missed my heat so came out for the consolation race and picked up a second place.

“I won the white/yellow challenge final but nearly blew it.

"The track conditions were very slippery and my race receiver stopped working and I couldn’t hear anything.

"I didn’t know that Gregor Turner had damaged his car and when the race started, I waited for him to pick up speed.

"I saw that Craig Reid was away but I thought that he had jumped the start. When I did realise what was happening, I got into gear but didn’t catch Craig until the closing laps.

"I decided to do a donut or two to celebrate my win but clobbered my back wheel off a kerb and wrecked my tyre.”