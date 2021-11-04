Back to the tour for Calum Hill and Connor Syme
After a week's break, Connor Syme and Calum Hill have returned to the European Tour in Portugal.
The Portugal Masters teed off on Thursday morning as the tour campaign nears its conclusion.
Players are still locked in a battle to earn enough Race to Dubai points to reach the end of season World Tour Championship.
The championship is competed for by the top 60 players at the conclusion of the tour season.
American Collin Morikawa currently leads the way.
Syme, from Drumoig, is sitting in 100th place with Hill’s position looking much healthier in 24th.
Kinross pro Hill won his maiden title this season, picking up the Cazoo Classic in August.