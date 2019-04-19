Balcormo races set to draw big crowds this weekend

Fife’s annual Point-To-Point race meeting at Balcormo Mains goes ahead this weekend - with the organisers looking forward to near perfect racing conditions.

It’s a key date in the region’s calendar, and the sunshine is sure to draw a bumper crowd to the venue near Leven on Saturday.

The gates open at 11.00 am with the first pony races commencing at 1.00 pm and the thrilling steeplechase events an hour later.

The Point-to-Point is one of the highlights of the horse racing and social scene in Fife as well as being a fantastic fun day out for the family.

The day features six steeplechases and three pony races

It also includes trade stalls, a funfair and an area where families can bring their own picnics.

Children under 16 go free, with entry for others £10 at the gate.

For more information visit HERE http://www.balcormoraces.org/