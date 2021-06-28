Batting collapse ends Largo's hopes of comeback

Largo's Paul Smith is bowled

Largo won the toss and asked the visitors to bat first.

Opening the bowling with Cusick and MacDonald, Largo managed to start economically with the ball, keeping the Dundee side to 24 off the first nine overs.

But Kinloch openers Razak and Saghir soon got into their stride against the change bowlers and moved the score to 74 off 15 overs.

As midway drinks were looming, finally Largo struck with spin twins Miles and Barclay both taking a wicket each removing Saghir for 32 and Amin, 9.

With the score on 121-2 at drinks, Largo made changes in bowling, bringing on club captain Hughes Gillin. Despite three wickets from Gillin late on, Largo were not able to keep the score down and with Razak completing an unbeaten century late on in the innings Kinloch finished on an imposing 215-6.

Largo started brightly in reply with in form opening pair Tooze and Smith. Despite the removal of Smith bowled for 11 and Cusick for 16, the mid-inning score of 78-2 gave Largo a chance, especially with Tooze still remaining at the crease anchoring the innings. However, a batting collapse cost the home side with Largo moving to 133-8 with five overs to go and chances of victory lost. Rob Tooze remained and with some late power hitting from Gillin Largo finished on 184-8 off their 40 overs with Tooze carrying his bat for a well played 63.