Ben and Stephen make top three of trail race

A group of Fife AC runners took part in the Milnathort Dash five-mile race and Alistair Gudgin, fourth from left, was second overall and Laura Gibson, far left, was first female

The closing week of June and opening weekend of July proved to be busy for Kirkcaldy Wizards and Fife Athletic Club.

On Thursday evening, the five-mile Milnathort Dash, organised by Kinross Road Runners, took place; the third instalment of the Wizards and Fife AC series followed on Friday evening, this time a two-mile out-and-back race along Kirkcaldy Promenade; Saturday morning saw a plethora of parkrun tourism; and on Sunday, three Wizards completed the near-27-mile Lairig Ghru ultra between the police stations of Braemar and Aviemore.

Closer to home, the 7km Benarty Gala trail race was staged at Lochore Meadows, with Fife AC athletes earning podium places and Wizards also competing admirably.

The 2024 edition of the Milnathort Dash saw Alistair Gudgin finish in overall second place in a time of 27:57.

Ben Kinninmonth, left, won the 7km Benarty Gala Trail Race and Stephen Dickson was third

Ruan Van Rensburg crossed the line in 31:08 for a seventh-placed finish and Laura Gibson was first female finisher, and eighth all together, in 31:34.

Youngster Matthew Fisher also finished in the top ten, in ninth place, in 31:48.

James Hall was 17th in 32:38 and Rhona Van Rensburg was first female in her over-50 age class, and 33rd all told, in 34:46, with Hendrik Van Rensburg clocking 35:30 to place 40th.

Tony and Margaret Martin earned podium places with respective times of 36:07 and 41:25, the former finishing as first man over 70 and the latter as first woman over 60.

Alison Sutherland finished as first female in the Benarty Gala Trail Race (Photo: FishyGordonRunPix)

Friday’s promenade two-miler attracted a turnout of 34.

Jamie Lessels finished first in 10:05 time, with his Fife clubmate Ben Kinninmonth second in 10:18 and Thomas Gambino third in 10:42.

Completing Fife AC’s domination of the top six were Ruan Van Rensburg, fourth in 10:53; Scott McClung, fifth in 11:00; and Marcas MacFarlane, sixth in 11:19.

Graeme Syme was fastest Wizard, clocking 12:12 for tenth place.

From left, Maggie and Rob Justice and Cara Murdoch completed the 43km Lairig Ghru Category hill-race ultra between the police stations of Braemar and Aviemore

Three Wizards completed the 2024 edition of the category-C Lairig Ghru race.

Rob Justice finished in 4:54:45, a course personal best by over an hour, for 12th place in his age category and 94th overall.

Cara Murdoch and Maggie Justice ran together, clocking 5:56:02 for 191st and 192nd places respectively.

This year’s Benarty Gala trail race was won by Fife AC’s Ben Kinninmonth in 29:52 and his clubmate Stephen Dickson was third in 34:19.

Fellow Fifer Alison Sutherland was first female finisher in 37:07 and 11th overall.

John Morris also earned a top-three place in his class, finishing as third male over 60 in 42:16 and 28th all told, and hot on his heels was Wizards over-40 Greg Wilson in 42:53 for 30th place, with clubmate Andy Ballantyne not far behind, placing 36th in 43:48.

At the home Kirkcaldy parkrun, being staged for the 410th time, a course PB of 19:05 for Fife AC’s Stephen Horrocks-Birss earned him a sixth-placed finish.

Vikki Laing and Fiona Mosley were second and third females with times of 23:35 and 23:46 respectively.