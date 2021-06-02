Ben Kinninmonth steps it up a gear to take first place

Ben Kinninmonth came out on top over the weekend. Stock picture by Pete Bracegirdle

With ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, easing across the bulk of the country, the 94 starters were split into only two waves.

There was plenty of local representation in the race, with kingdom runners clocking up some impressive times.

Fife AC's Ben Kinninmonth, who finished runner up in the opening race, went one better this time to take the first prize ahead of Aaron Bennett, PH Racing, and Dave Clark, Falkland Trail Runners.

First female finisher in tenth overall was Judith Turner, PH Racing, with unattached runner Alison Berwick runner up and 11th overall.

Third place went to 13th placed Dawn Watson, Run Recover.Selected finishing places from the Fife clubs represented at the event:

Falkland Trail Runners - 3 Dave Clark, 21 Kevin Murray, 24 Ross McArthur, 38 William Starkey, 76 Alan Gardener, 77 Jude Alcock, 90 Sandra Gardener.

Kirkcaldy Wizards - 9 Rolf Gunnerman, 16 Ryan Campbell-Hodge, 26 Craig Stokes, 56 Valerie Simon, 59 Graham Keddie, 60 Jim Croall, 62 Marion McClung, 71 Lynsey Eason, 73 Carol Kirk, 80 Christine Jurecki, 81 Lavinia Christie.