'Better late than never' as shot has Ewing feeling ace

Ewing collects his ball from the cup after hitting his first ever hole in one

Mr Forrester, playing with friend Walter Hill, was delighted to recently be able to mark a one on his scorecard after finding the bottom of the cup from his tee shot on the 16th hole of the Strathtyrum Course.

Avoiding all the danger down the left of the hole, and the menacing bunker towards the back of the green, the seven iron pitch proved perfect.

After living and working as a GP throughout his professional life, the golfer moved to St Andrews in 2000 where he has, quite rightly, been making the most of our stunning courses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Forrester took up the sport when he was 12 and has enjoyed a love affair with golf for the last seven decades, hitting a handicap low of just nine.

He said: “At the par three 16th hole I played a seven iron as a pitch and run which landed short of the left side of the green and ran on, turning right with the slope of the green towards the hole.

"I could not see the hole from the tee but thought my ball must be fairly close to the pin.

"As I approached the green I still couldn’t see my ball, which surprised me, and I wondered if it had continued to roll off the right side of the green.”

Carding an ace at that point was the furthest thing from Mr Forrester’s mind as he instead set about hunting for his ball at the side of the green.

After much head scratching, it became apparent just what had happened.

“After a brief look around I noticed a small white object just sticking out of the hole,” he added.

"At first I didn’t think it was my ball but, as I got closer to the pin, to my surprise and delight I picked my ball out of the hole.

"Needless to say I won that hole.

"After playing golf for 70 years I have managed to achieve a hole in one.

"Better late than never.”

Playing partner Mr Hill admits he was as shocked as his friend to see him standing next to the hole, proud of his achievement.