A group fitness class at Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre in Glenrothes

The Viewfield facility, which has three swimming pools, an aerobics studio, gym, badminton and squash courts, reaches the milestone after a decade of attempting to promote health, wellness and community engagement in the local area.

To celebrate the 10th birthday, the centre – which is situated on the site of the former Fife Institute – is inviting individuals across the region to join the festivities with an exciting membership offer and giveaway.

Until July 31, new customers who sign up at any Fife Sports and Leisure Trust facility will only pay £10 for their first month’s membership.

This special offer grants them access to various amenities, benefits, and fitness classes to meet their needs.

Paul Hossack, area leisure manager at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “The 10th anniversary of the Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre is a significant occasion for us.

"We are grateful to have served the community over the past decade, and we want to show our appreciation by sharing this fantastic membership promotion across all of our centres.

"We invite everyone to join us and celebrate 10 years of fitness and fun.”

But the celebration doesn’t end there.

This Saturday, the centre’s birthday, the first 50 new customers to register in person at Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre will receive a goodie bag filled with fun merchandise featuring exciting treats and surprises.

Some lucky winners will discover additional surprises, including a complimentary 10-month diamond membership, family swim pass, activity voucher, and more.

Existing members are encouraged to share the joy of fitness with their friends and loved ones.

Interested individuals can sign up at any centre until July 31 to take advantage of the special anniversary offer and enjoy their first month for just £10.