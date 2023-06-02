Pettycur beach will be the scene for tonight's eagerly anticipated Black Rock '5' Race

Kinghorn-born McKay, 64, the race director for 30 years, told the Fife Free Press: “There’s a historical story attached to the race. When it started in 1987, it was reckoned to be five miles as a ‘guesstimate’ by the two guys who organised it at that time.

"But subsequently, we found that it was actually a kilometre short. And that is why the Black Rock ‘5’ always has quotation marks around the five.

"It’s actually more typically the Blackrock 7km!

"If you want to come and spectate at the event you can do so anywhere you want. To watch the runners going out across the sands, Kinghorn cemetery is an ideal spot.”

Today’s event, which has 1270 entrants, will run from 7.45pm from the bottom of Harbour Road under the railway viaduct and climbing uphill, turning left onto Pettycur road before following the route to the beach.

Down a small ramp and onto the sand, runners head out to the rock. Having made their way around the Black Rock competitors retrace their steps back to the beach, up the hill and then down to the start line.

However, the finish line is on South Overgate near the junction with the A921 - meaning a left turn and a final uphill dash complete the race.

Also being held this evening, from 7pm, is a 1200m fun run being contested by Kinghorn youngsters.

McKay said: “It’s run on a couple of smaller streets in Kinghorn and the back to near the finish line of the Black Rock Race.