Former Scottish champion Alastair Hay died earlier this month aged 38 (Pic Bobby Gavin)

Last Friday night’s Black Rock '5' Race in Kinghorn – contested by over 1,100 runners of all abilities – was a fitting tribute to three-time runner-up Alastair Hay, a multiple Scottish athletics champion and Commonwealth Games 1500m finalist in 2010, who died earlier this month aged just 38.

For Hay’s Central AC pal Jason Crowe successfully defended his Black Rock ‘5’ crown, with clubmate Morag Millar winning the women’s race and Central AC landing the men’s team prize, at an event timed to coincide with a sufficiently low tide to enable runners to pass behind the Black Rock about 1km offshore from Burntisland.

"Ali was a great athlete and a great club man,” race director John McKay told the Fife Free Press. “We did a minute’s applause on the start line – led by Ali’s team-mate Kenny Hislop – to mark his passing.

“Fifty members of his club were entered in the race and his wife (Lynsey) ran for Linlithgow AC.

Black Rock '5' men's winner Jamie Crowe crosses finishing line (Race pics by Andy Menzies)

"Between the two clubs they had arranged for black ribbons to be handed out which was a very touching tribute to Ali.

"Overall I’m very happy with how the race went. The feedback from some of the runners was excellent.

"The spectators were as enthusiastic as ever and supportive of the runners from first to last. It was amazing."

Tidal conditions were described as “challenging”, with competitors slowed by knee deep water for most of the way around the Rock.

First woman home is Morag Millar

Crowe led the whole way, eventually winning by 30 seconds from team-mate Cameron Milne in second, with third place going to another Central AC runner, Aidan Thompson.

Crowe also secured the Bill Tulloch award for first man to the Rock.

In the ladies’ race, Millar triumphed for the first time since setting the female record in 2019, 90 seconds ahead of Bellahouston

Harriers’ Catriona MacDonald in second and Edinburgh AC’s Rose Penfold in third on 28.36, helping secure the ladies’ team prize.

Race director John McKay has well earned drink!

The Brian Hughes Awards for the first juniors went to Angus Wright of Edinburgh University - who finished seventh overall - and Lucie Gibson of Falkirk Victoria Harriers who was ninth overall in the ladies’ race.

The inaugural Brian McMorrin Award for first lady to the Rock was won by race winner Millar.

McMorrin was a long standing supporter of the race and dedicated marshal at the Rock, who died earlier this year. The prize was presented by a great friend of the McMorrin family, Martha Mill.

The prizegiving took place at the Harbour View, with prizes presented by long-serving race director McKay, who was completing his 31st year in the role. He thanked race sponsors The Harbour View and the team at the venue for their hard work on the evening.

Weatherman Iain 'Windy' Wilson (right) was among competitors

McKay also thanked all the other sponsors and the first aiders who were in attendance.

He extended his heartfelt thanks to the community of Kinghorn for their support for all the runners taking part and to the huge team of volunteer marshals and event staff who willingly give their time and without whom the event wouldn’t be possible.