Black Rock 5: Report and full results

Last Friday night saw the 32nd annual Black Rock ‘5’ road and beach race take place in Kinghorn.

Online entries for this year’s race sold out in record time, and there was a starting field on the night of just over 1,100 – the largest in the race’s history.

Race conditions were ideal with the rain staying off and a cool breeze from the Forth being welcomed by the runners. Conditions on the sand were said to be very testing with the ripples running towards the Black Rock adding another challenge.

There was a keenly contested race out over the sand, with a breakaway pair competing for the Bill Tulloch Award for being first to reach the Black Rock, which went to Dundee Hawkhill Harrier James Donald.

IN PICTURES: Click here for Black Rock 5 photo gallery

Second to the Rock, Jamie Crowe of Central AC, stormed away on the run for home though, powering to an impressive finishing time of 22.05, a bare two seconds outside the longstanding race record.

Donald finished in second place, with previous winner Neil Renault of Edinburgh AC finishing third, just holding off local Paralympian Derek Rae of Fife AC.

In the ladies’ race, following a recent return from injury, Morag Miller of Central AC showed impressive form by taking almost half a minute off the race record with a victory in 25.25.

Fife AC’s Stephie Pennycook was a clear second with Natalie Stewart, also of Central AC, taking third place.

The Brian Hughes Awards for the first juniors over the finish line were awarded to Kieron Cooper, who finished ninth overall in the race, and Fife AC athlete Hayley Brown.

At the after party at the Harbour View Bar and Bistro, the prizes were presented by the proprietor Sharon Richardson.

Long-serving race director John McKay thanked all the sponsors, police and first-aiders.

He extended his heartfelt thanks to the community of Kinghorn for their support for all the runners taking part and to the huge team of volunteers who gave up their time to make the event possible.

FULL RESULTS

1-100

1 Jamie Crowe 22:05 (Central AC), 2 James Donald 22:44 (Dundee Hawkhill Harriers), 3 Neil Renault 23:23 (Edinburgh AC), 4 Derek Rae 23:25 (Fife AC), 5 Jack Eykelbosch 23:57 (Edinburgh Uni Hare & Hounds), 6 Stuart Livingstone 23:59 (Corstorphine AAC), 7 Ryan Lafferty 24:18 (Fife AC), 8 Scott Brember 24:18 (Central AC), 9 Kieran Cooper 24:23, 10 Harry Putnam 24:26 (Edinburgh AC), 11 Ryan Donald 24:47 (Dundee Hawkhill Harriers), 12 Scott Green 24:54 (Central AC), 13 Tom Ferrington 25:07 (Corstorphine AAC), 14 Gregor Malcolm 25:14 (Edinburgh Uni Hare & Hounds), 15 David Jamieson 25:16 (Metro Aberdeen RC), 16 Lewis Millar 25:21 (Central AC), 17 Morag Millar 25:25 (Central AC), 18 Alex Luetchford 25:35 (Hunters Bog Trotters), 19 Russell Hall 25:43 (Fife AC), 20 Ewan Taylor 25:48 (PH Racing Club), 21 Danny Jackson 25:54 (Dartford Harriers AC), 22 Stephie Pennycook 26:01 (Fife AC), 23 David Hall 26:04 (Corstorphine AAC), 24 Euan Rennie 26:09, (Lothian RC), 25 Mark Thornton-Smith 26:15 (Edinburgh AC), 26 Rory Scott 26:16 (Fife AC), 27 Will Hensman 26:21 (Central AC), 28 Kevin Wallace 26:47 (Fife AC), 29 Akira O’Connor 27:00 (Fife AC), 30 Richard Cooper 27:05, 31 Andrew Dancer 27:14 (Moorfoot Runners), 32 Andrew Cummings 27:20 (Hunters Bog Trotters), 33 Kieron Ross 27:20, 34 Chris Walsh 27:24 (Hunters Bog Trotters), 35 Martin Butcher 27:25 (PH Racing Club), 36 Andrew Cox 27:29 (Moorfoot Runners), 37 Stuart Tite 27:29 (PH Racing Club), 38 Natalie Stewart 27:32 (Central AC), 39 Neil Cameron 27:34 (Central AC), 40 Willie Rennie 27:40 (PH Racing Club), 41 Sean Walker 27:41, 42 Kenny Gorman 27:44 (Fife AC), 43 Colin Williams 27:47 (Moorfoot Runners), 44 Euan Craig 27:48 (Kirkintilloch Olympians), 45 Wade Cormack 27:49 (Hunters Bog Trotters), 46 James Pennycook 27:56, 47 Mark Forrester 27:58, 48 Jonathan Campbell 27:59 (Pitreavie AAC), 49 Paul Cross 27:59 (Hunters Bog Trotters), 50 Andrew Sims 28:01 (Hunters Bog Trotters).

51 Cas Jackson 28:04 (Dartford Harriers AC), 52 Donald Petrie 28:05 (Kilbarchan AAC), 53 Gordon Lawson 28:13 (PH Racing Club), 54 Matthew Harvey 28:14 (Rotterdam Atletiek), 55 Nicola Duncan 28:15 (Race Fitness), 56 Michelle Bruce 28:19 (Dundee Road Runners), 57 Andrew Goring (Fife AC), 58 Al Aitken 28:20 (Lothian RC), 59 Murray Peebles 28:23 (Dunbar RC), 60 Kyle Williamson 28:23 (Lothian RC), 61 Huw Jones 28:23 (Hunters Bog Trotters), 62 Jonathan Redhead 28:24 (Corstorphine AAC), 63 Neil Macnicol 28:25 (RunRecover), 64 Mark Buchan 28:28 (Fife AC), 65 Ben Kinninmonth 28:33 (Fife AC), 66 Stuart Mounce 28:34 (Hunters Bog Trotters), 67 Alan Cameron 28:36 (Corstorphine AAC), 68 Michael Grant 28:39(Hunters Bog Trotters), 69 Andy Hume 28:40, 70 Fraser Macrae 28:41, 71 David Marshall 28:43 (Linlithgow AC), 72 David Macneil 28:45, 73 Kevin Baillie 28:45, 74 Donald McBryde 28:49 (Race Fitness), 75 John Brogan 28:49 (Airdrie Harriers), 76 Sam Scobie 28, 77 Iain Sheerins 28:53, 78 Kirstin Maxwell (Gala Harriers), 79 Stuart McElroy 28:55, 80 Ross Williamson 28:56 (Lothian RC), 81 Jimmy McIntyre 28:59 (Fife AC), 82 Mike Addingto 29:00, 83 Gavin MacKay 29:04 (Lothian RC), 84 Clark Christie 29:05 (Beacon Runners), 85 Jennifer MacLean 29:06 (Edinburgh AC), 86 Tim Chad 29:07 (Race Fitness), 87 Kristin Lownie 29:09 (PH Racing Club), 88 David Wilson 29:12 (Hunters Bog Trotters),89 Wesley Thomson 29:12, 90 Ewen Cameron 29:13 (Motherwell AC), 91 Graeme Seggie 29:13, 92 Craig Smith 29:16, 93 Wright Beveridge 29:16 (PH Racing Club), 94 Mark Welsford 29:17 (Kirkintilloch Olympians), 95 Morag McClelland 29:18 (Hunters Bog Trotters), 96 Victor Jack 29:20 (Corstorphine AAC), 97 David Downey 29:25 (Dunblane Runners), 98 Graham Breslin 29:28, 99 Hendrik Van Rensburg 29:31 (Fife AC), 100 Rhona Van Rensburg 29:35 (Fife AC).

101-200

101 David Worrall 29:35 (Portobello RC), 102 Kenneth Davidson 29:38 (Moorfoot Runners), 103 Andrew Waddington 29:41, 104 Graham McInnes 29:43 (PH Racing Club), 105 Lewis Bruce 29:44 (Dundee Road Runners), 106 Andrew Currie 29:46, 107 Abe Remmo 29:46 (Race Fitness), 108 Graeme Downie 29:48 (Pitreavie AAC), 109 Graeme Gemmell 29:48, 110 Ian Maxwell 29:55 (Gala Harriers), 111 Alan Cockburn 29:56 (PH Racing Club), 112 Craig Chisholm 29:59 (Pitreavie AAC), 113 David Holgate 30:03, 114 Ian Charlton 30:04 (Saltwell Harriers), 115 Michael Diver 30:06 (Hunters Bog Trotters), 116 Kim McGillvray 30:07, 117 Thomas Dewar 30:08, 118 Mark McLean 30:12 (Leven Las Vegas), 119 Lewis Donaldson 30:13, 120 Scott Nelson 30:14 (Lothian RC), 121 Bryan McLaren 30:15 (Leven Las Vegas), 122 Neil Christison 30:15, 123 Nathan De Soyza 30:18, 124 Duane Kellock 30:19 (Lothian RC), 125 Colin Scott 30:20, 126 Richard Dougal 30:21 (Hunters Bog Trotters), 127 Mark Reilly 30:25, 128 George MacLeod 30:26 (Kirkcaldy Wizards), 129 Graeme Kennedy 30:27(Motherwell AC), 130 Julie Menzies 30:28 (PH Racing Club), 13 Sam Marrs 30:29, 132 Marijn Rodenburg 30:29 (eur-Roadrunners), 133 Euan MacLean 30:30, 134 Blair Hardie 30:33, 135 Jonathan Tait 30:33, 136 James Rogers 30:34 (Hunters Bog Trotters), 137 Keith Knight 30:35, 138 Lewis Williamson 30:37, 139 Adrina Wallace 30:37, 140 Craig Walling 30:37 (Hunters Bog Trotters), 141 Pascal den Hartog 30:39 (Rotterdam Atletiek), 142 Alan McGowan 30:39 (Carnegie Harriers), 143 Paul Dudchenko 30:40 (Linlithgow AC), 144 Scott Ewing 30:40, 145 Neil Gannon 30:44, 146 Eric Lalande 30:48 (Fife AC), 147 Ian Robert Johnston 30:49 (PH Racing Club), 148 Rachel Paisley 30:50, 149 Christopher Coleman 30:52(Sweatship Running Community Edinburgh), 150 Neil Berry 30:55 (Sweatship Running Community Edinburgh).

151 Chris Grant 30:56 (Race Fitness), 152 Andrew Pearce 30:58, 153 Iain Howatt 30:58 (Pitreavie AAC), 154 Joe Dawson 31:02, 155 Euan Williamson 31:03, 156 John Beveridge 31:03, 157 Aidan O’Byrne 31:05, 158 James Bonner 31:05, 159 Craig Beveridge Kelly 31:08, 160 Adrian Wood 31:09, 161 Piers Hillier 31:10, 162 Gordon Appelbe 31:13 (Central AC), 163 Samantha Laird 31:14 (Carnegie Harriers), 164 Derek Fraser 31:15, 165 Amy Hendry 31:20 (Central AC), 166 Dave Morton 31:21 (Carnegie Harriers), 167 Michael Curtis 31:22(Kirkcaldy Wizards), 168 Ruari Davidson 31:22, 169 Hayley Brown 31:23 (Fife AC), 170 Iain Cameron 31:25 (Lothian RC), 171 Martin Little 31:25, 172 Ben Smith 31:26, 173 Alan Budge 31:27 (Montrose Triathlon Club), 174 Paul Emery 31:28 (Linlithgow AC), 175 Jude Moir 31:30 (Linlithgow AC), 176 Penny Gardiner 31:33, 177 Michael Hathaway 31:33 (The Meedies RC), 178 Oliver Pound 31:37 (Portobello RC), 179 Colin Simpson 31:38, 180 Kieran Symons 31:39, 181 Stephen McEwan 31:39, 182 Alan Murray 31:41 (Carnegie Harriers), 183 Gary Serkes 31:41, 184 Scott Clark 31:42 (Pitreavie AAC), 185 Stuart Beveridge 31:44, 186 Stewart Haddow 31:46, 187 Euan Batten 31:50, 188 Lee Ansett 31:56 (Jog Scotland), 189 Christopher Gallagher 31:57, 190 Iain Wallace 31:57 (Leven Las Vegas), 191 Derek Wilkie 31:58 (Hunters Bog Trotters), 192 Sarah Hutt 32:02 (Kinross RR), 193 Pete Scolls 32:02 (Sweatship Running Community Edinburgh), 194 ,ohanna Ryan 32:05 (Race Fitness), 195 Gerry Timoney 32:07, 196 Robert Bain 32:07 (Race Fitness), 197 Catriona Bruce 32:08 (Hunters Bog Trotters), 198 Paul Young 32:08, 199 Thomas Whaley 32:09 (Hunters Bog Trotters), 200 Iain Dyson 32:10.

201-300

201 Suzanne Goodall 32:10 (Pitreavie AAC), 202 Sarah Hay 32:13, 203 Kieran McQuade 32:14 (Dumbarton AAC), 204 Andrew Ritchie 32:15, 205 Julie Atkinson 32:16, 206 David Wilson 32:16, 207 John Stevenson 32:18 (Ochil Hill Runners), 208 Robin Young 32:20, 209 Mark Lawrie 32:20, 210 George Lupton 32:22 (Portobello RC), 211 Richard Paddock 32:22 (Edinburgh AC), 212 Paul Dunning 32:23 (PH Racing Club), 213 Martin Quinn 32:23 (Wee County Harriers), 214 Jonathan Stevens 32:27, 215 Amy Alcorn 32:28 (Moorfoot Runners), 216 Adam Tjolle 32:29, 217 Ryan Campbell-Hodge 32:30 (Kirkcaldy Wizards), 218 Andrew Forsyth 32:31, 219 David Maxwell 32:32 (Race Fitness), 220 Greg Turner 32:33, 221 Alistair Drummond 32:34, 222 Stuart MacDonald 32:34 (Kirkcaldy Wizards), 223 Jessica Husbands 32:35 (Hunters Bog Trotters), 224 Ally Sinclair 32:36 (Kinross Road Runners), 225 Andrew Neenan 32:36 (Kirkcaldy Wizards), 226 Rolf Gunnemann 32:37 (Kirkcaldy Wizards), 227 Neill Mitchell 32:38 (Fife AC), 228 Richard Smithson 32:38 (SRC Edinburgh), 229 Colin Beveridge 32:40, 230 Jonathan Shepherd 32:41, 231 Martin Caldwell 32:46 (Corstorphine AAC), 232 Cameron Doyle 32:48, 233 Fraser Young 32:49 (Beacon Runners), 234 Paul Metcalf 32:50, 235 Colin Hutcheon 32:51 (Linlithgow AC), 236 Chris Peggie 32:51 (Corstorphine AAC), 237 Stephen Luff 32:51 (Kirkcaldy Wizards), 238 Sean Munro 32:52, 239 Lewis McIntyre 32:54 (Kirkcaldy Wizards), 240 Allan Barklie 32:57 (Portobello RC), 241 Darran Neilson 32:57 (PH Racing Club), 242 David Milroy 32:58, 243 Ciaran Young 32:59, 244 Michael Tait 33:01, 245 David Mudie 33:03, 246 Graeme Wilson 33:04 (Carnegie Harriers), 247 Brian Vaughan 33:04, 248 Alison Sutherland 33:07 (Carnegie Harriers), 249 Neil Anderson 33:07 (Linlithgow AC), 250 Angie Meffan-Main (Edinburgh Running Network).

251 John Sutherland 33:09 (Carnethy Hill RC), 252 David Hayes 33:12, 253 Rob Wilson 33:12 (Wee County Harriers), 254 Paul McKenzie 33:13, 255 Becky Hay 33:14 (Central AC), 256 Dhavala Stott 33:15 (Sri Chinmoy AC - Scotland), 257 David Pattison 33:17 (Corstorphine AAC), 258 Neill Porterfield 33:17 (Corstorphine AAC), 259 James Whyte 33:18, 260 Jonathan Page 33:20 (Edinburgh Running Network), 261 James Bakewell 33:21, 262 Scott Honeyman 33:23 (Wee County Harriers), 263 Mike Seal 33:27, 264 Chris Welch 33:27, 265 Andrea Cameron 33:28 (Lothian RC), 266 Jaden Lenny 33:29, 267 Claire Dunlop 33:2, 268 Nicholas Keith-Barnett 33:29 (Vegan Runners UK), 269 Stuart Gray 33:32, 270 David Sloan 33:36, 271 David Norrie 33:37 (Fife AC), 272 Katie Renault 33:37 (Edinburgh AC), 273 David Surtees 33:39 (Musselburgh & District AC), 274 Andrew Swanson 33:41, 275 Peter Equi 33:42 (Wee County Harriers), 276 Nicholas King 33:42, 277 Gordon Kay 33:52, 278 Sarah Smith 33:53 (Race Fitness), 279 Keith Ferguson 33:54 (Fife AC), 280 Gavin Richardson 33:55,

281 Scott Walker 33:56 (Pitreavie AAC), 282 Brian R Smith 33:56 (Fife AC), 283 Mike Johnson 33:58, 284 Crawford Allan 34:02, 285 Kirsten McStay 34:03 (Central AC), 286 David Charity 34:06, 287 Robert Turnbull 34:07, 288 Kay Somerville 34:09, 289 Andrew Baptie 34:10, 290 George Fraser 34:12, 291 Craig Weldon 34:12, 292 Iain Aitken 34:13, 293 Andrew Beattie 34:13 (Lothian RC), 29 Jan-Bert van den Berg 34:14 (Corstorphine AAC), 295 Niall McCluskey 34:14 (Portobello RC), 296 Norman Morrison 34:15, 297 David Bull 34:15, 298 Stuart Williamson 34:16, 299 Kirsty Hepburn 34:16, 300 Megan McDougall 34:16.

301-400

301 Marc Gellatly 34:18, 302 Neil Shepherd 34:19, 303 Martha Keith-Barnett (Edinburgh Athletics Club) 34:19, 304 Steven Burke 34:20, 305 Raymond Milne (Central AC) 34:21, 306 Chris Drysdale 34:22, 307 Rachel Heathcote (Hunters Bog Trotters)34:22, 308 David Dunleavey (Dundee Road Runners) 34:22, 309 Simon Gray 34:23, 310 John Mcintyre (Fife AC) 34:24, 311 Colin Edwards 34:25, 312 Clare Halpenny 34:26, 313 Keith Bonthrone (Fife AC) 34:26, 314 Nicholas Whitfield 34:27, 315 Gavin Major (Pitreavie AAC) 34:28, 316 Ryan Russell (Corstorphine AC) 34:30, 317 Deborah Allum 34:30, 318 Lauren White (Race Fitness) 34:30, 319 Brody Ryles (Sweatshop Running Community Edinburgh) 34:31, 320 Simon Wakefield 34:32, 321 John McKean (Hunters Bog Trotters)34:33, 322 Rachael Sinclair (Edinburgh Runing network) 34:34, 323 David Henderson (Corstorphine AAC) 34:34, 324 Billy Watson 34:35, 325 Ryan Mooney 34:35, 326 Robert Paterson (Leven las vegas) 34:36, 327 Laura Muir 34:37, 328 Kellyanne Muir (Kirkcaldy Wizards) 34:38, 329 Andy Lafferty (Kirkcaldy Wizards) 34:38, 330 Ian McFarlane (Wee County Harriers) 34:40, 331 Ross McGechaen 34:40, 332 Kevin Ferguson 34:42, 333 Mike Keith 34:42, 334 Erlend Barclay 34:44, 335 Alexander Gray 34:47, 336 Amy Scott 34:47 , 337 Lyn Bow 34:48, 338 Stuart Small 34:49, 339 Jane Gregson 34:53, 340 Iain Dunlop 34:55, 341 Robin Miller (Edinburgh Sweatshop Running Community) 34:55, 342 John Robb (Five Star Active) 34:56, 343 Collette Ashworth 34:57, 344 Iain Bickett 34:59, 345 Keith Inglis 35:00, 346 Lauren Fairweather (Strathearn Harriers) 35:00, 347 Alistair Paddison 35:01, 348 Andrew Macdonald 35:02, 349 Linda Fletcher (Pitreavie AAC) 35:03, 350 Andrea Moo 35:04.

351 Paige Douglas (Edinburgh running network) 35:05, 352 Eleanor Murray (Kirkcaldy Wizards) 35:07, 353 Lorna Hay 35:08, 354 Alan Penman 35:08, 355 Jon Waters (Harmeny AC) 35:08, 356 Laura Muncey (Kinross Road Runners) 35:10, 357 Frank Kirk 35:10, 358 Kieran Morgan (Carnegie Harriers) 35:11, 359 Jamie Scott 35:12, 360 Lesley Gault (Wee County Harriers) 35:13, 361 James Stirrat 35:14, 362 Stephen Roberts (Musselburgh & District AC) 35:14, 363 Jason Fox 35:14 (Race Fitness), 364 Aaron Laird 35:16 365 Jamie Craig 35:18, 366 Vince Fraser 35:18, 367 Gillian Pratt 35:19 (PH racing), 368 Rob Justice 35:20 (Kirkcaldy Wizards), 369 Michael Barton 35:20 (Edinburgh AC), 370 Gordon Blair 35:23 (Kinross RR), 371 Mark Smith 35:23, 372 Steven Knapman 35:24, 373 Craig Joiner 35:24, 374 Ross Alla 35:25, 375 Jordan Laird 35:28, 376 David Tait 35:28, 377 Nicholas Pittelkow 35:31, 378 Lucy Pearce 35:34 , 379 Stuart Wallace 35:35, 380 Christine Caldwell 35:36 (Wee County Harriers), 381 Andy McManus 35:37, 382 Gabriel Smith 35:37, 383 Finlay Renton 35:37, 384 Brian Pendreigh 35:38 (Hunters Bog Trotters), 385 David Smith 35:38 , 386 Andrew Morrison 35:38 , 387 Skot Cheape 35:39, 388 Andrew Spence 35:39 (Carnegie Harriers), 389 Alan Davie 35:40 (Leven las Vegas), 390 Alan Thornburrow 35:41 (Penicuik Harriers), 391 Scott McClung 35:41 (Kirkcaldy Wizards), 392 Paul Hayes 35:42, 393 Ian McIntyre 35:45 (Kirkcaldy Wizards), 394 Darren Wapplington 35:47, 395 Alice Patterson 35:47, 396 Christopher Chalmers 35:48, 397 Susan Wilson 35:49, 398 Karen Young 35:50 (Beacon Runners), 399 Allan Gall 35:52 (CentralAC), 400 Richard Cleary 35:52.

401-500

401 Ian Ritchie 35:52 (Fife Athletic Club), 402 David Osborn 35:56 (Lomond Hill Runners & AAC), 403 Michael Henderson 35:57, 404 Darrin Wright 35:58, 405 Mike McKenna 36:00, 406 Malcolm Hughes 36:00 (Linlithgow AC), 407 David Crighton 36:01, 408 Jack Fraser 36:04, 409 Alex Christison 36:04, 410 Robin Smith 36:06 (Beacon Runners), 411 Elaine Timoney 36:07 (Penicuik Harriers), 412 Russell Rennie 36:08, 413 Alan Weir 36:12 (Lothian Running Club), 414 Tom Sludden 36:12, 415 Cameron Campbell 36:14 (Central AC), 416 Tim Reid 36:15, 417 Barry West 36:15 (Leven Las vegas), 418 Peter Ness 36:17, 419 Douglas Richards 36:17, 420 Michael Hooper 36:18, 421 Claire Fox 36:19 (Edinburgh Running Network), 422 Joshua Cunningham 36:19, 423 Louise Turner 36:19 (Edinburgh Running Network), 424 Paul Frape 36:20 (Kirkcaldy Wizards), 425 Claire McHardy 36:21 (Wee County Harriers), 426 Habeeb Atanda 36:21 (Race Fitness), 427 Scott Brown 36:22, 428 Aristides Kiprakis 36:23 (Edinburgh Running Network), 429 William O’Connor 36:24, 430 Scott Mcdowall 36:24, 431 Amy Christison 36:25, 432 Rory Watson 36:26 (Beacon Runners), 433 Gavin Thomson 36:26, 434 James Luff 36:27, 435 Gary Dair 36:29, 436 Craig MacDonald 36:29, 437 Donna McCusker 36:31, 438 Paul Harkins 36:31 (Fife Athletic Club), 439 John Kinninmonth 36:31 (Kirkcaldy Wizards), 440 Gerry Yates 36:33 (Harmeny AC), 441 Elizabeth Rennie 36:34 (Lothian Running Club), 442 Daniel Urquhart 36:34, 443 Nicola Watson 36:35 (Strathearn Harriers), 444 Michael Holligan 36:36, 445 Elspeth Bleakley 36:37 (Hunters Bog Trotters), 446 Ally Sharp 36:40, 447 Mae Williamson 36:40, 448 Martyn Towers 36:40, 449 Stephen Reid 36:40 (Greenock Glenpark Harriers), 450 Sarah Plint 36:41 (Lauderdale Limpers Running Club).

451 Kathryn Williamson 36:42, 452 Iain Mccafferty 36:44, 453 Simon Brady 36:44, 454 Andrew Simpson 36:45 (Edinburgh Running Network), 455 Elspeth Kirkpatrick 36:46 (Wee County Harriers), 456 Graham Crombie 36:46, 457 Louise Carey 36:47 (Corstorphine AAC), 458 Charlotte Moran 36:48 (Linlithgow AC), 459 Stephen Mathieson 36:49 (Kirkcaldy Wizards), 460 Susanne Lumsden 36:49 (Falkland Trail Runners), 461 Hannah Chalmers 36:50, 462 Simon Fletcher 36:50 (Pitreavie AAC), 463 Katy Aitken 36:50 (Fife Athletic Club), 464 Susie Harley 36:51 (Falkland Trail Runners), 465 Alison Rowe 36:53 (Edinburgh Running Network), 466 Stuart Mearns 36:55, 467 Norrie Swan 36:55, 468 Richard Chandler 36:56 (Carnethy Hill Racing Club), 469 Ashley Montgomery 36:57, 470 Craig Watson 36:57, 471 Roger Gardiner 36:58, 472 Elliot Bennett 37:00 (Beacon Runners), 473 Gary Cranston 37:02 (Portobello Running Club), 474 Francis Beagan 37:02, 475 Andrew Preston 37:03 (Kirkcaldy Wizards), 476 Jim Skelt 37:03 (Edinburgh Running Network), 477 Graham Birse 37:04, 478 Lucy Marshall 37:04 (Edinburgh Athletics Club), 479 Caitlin Beagan 37:05 (Edinburgh University Hare and Hounds), 480 John Robertson 37:05 (Lothian Running Club), 481 James Ainge 37:06, 482 Mairi Dawson 37:07, 483 Kelvin Teague 37:07 (Lonely Goat RC), 484 Rachel Warren 37:08 (Jog Scotland), 485 Edny Van Den Broek 37:08, 486 Keith Copland 37:11 Corstorphine AAC), 487 Christine Simpson 37:13 (The Meedies Running Club), 488 Martin MacInnes 37:14, 489 Alan Kempik 37:14, 490 Clare Murphy 37:14, 491 Alison Mair 37:18 (Corstorphine AAC), 492 Nathaniel McIvor 37:18, 493 Laurence Leask 37:19 (Pitreavie AAC), 494 David Bryce 37:19, 495 Grant Rodgers 37:20, 496 Frank Tooley 37:20, 497 Ryan Ellis 37:20, 498 Ryan Mitchell 37:20, 499 Mhairi Bagnall 37:22 (Corstorphine AAC), 500 Rory Macleod 37:24.

501-600

501 Nigel Smith 37:25, 502 Richard Scobie 37:25, 503 Sarah Murray 37:26, 504 Annicea Madine 37:27 (Sweatshop Running Community Edinburgh), 505 Graeme Morris 37:27, 506 Antonis Giannopoulos 37:29, 507 Andrew Donaldson 37:29, 508 Dan Blake 37:30 (Wee County Harriers), 509 Lee Wilson 37:31, 510 Ivor McIvor 37:32, 511 Natalya Zuyeva 37:34, 512 John Craig 37:34 (Fife Athletic Club), 513 Scott Marley 37:35, 514 Derek Crawford 37:36, 515 Christine Paisley 37:37, 516 James Stewart 37:40 (Kirkcaldy Wizards), 517 Graham McLean 37:40 (Corstorphine AAC), 518 Alison Downey 37:40 (Dunblane Runners), 519 Graham Gollan 37:40, 520 John Clark 37:42 (Falkland Trail Runners), 521 Joseph Mcmanus 37:43, 522 Jill Horsburgh 37:44 (Linlithgow AC), 523 Barry Allan 37:45, 524 Oliver Norton 37:47, 525 Daniel Bain 37:48, 526 James McGill 37:51, 527 Matthew Miller 37:53, 528 Kevin Leslie 37:54, 529 Brian Landels 37:55 (Lomond Hill Runners & AAC), 530 Chris Pacey 37:58, 531 Marti Redford 37:59 (Vegan Runners UK), 532 Steven Thomson 38:01, 533 Darren Hindle 38:01, 534 Kenneth Reid 38:04, 535 Shona Ross 38:04 (Kirkcaldy Wizards), 536 Vasileios Koutsos 38:05, 537 Kirsty Dewar 38:06, 538 William Neil Lowden 38:06, 539 Kirsten Alexander 38:07, 540 Peter McKillop 38:07 (Edinburgh Running Network), 541 Stuart Donald 38:07 (Vegan Runners UK), 542 Lindsay McKenzie 38:13 (South Queensferry Jog Scotland), 543 Harvey Dingwall 38:15, 544 Stevie McIntyre 38:16, 545 Corine Balmes-Jack 38:16 (Newburgh Dunes RC), 546 Sorrel Cosens 38:17 (Edinburgh Running Network), 547 Steph McGregor 38:18 (Kinross Road Runners), 548 Billy Neilson 38:18, 549 Fiona Kirkaldy 38:18 (RTC Warriors), 550 Jennifer Newton 38:19 (Linlithgow AC).

551 Bhauliya Moss 38:21 (Sri Chinmoy Athletic Club (Scotland)), 552 Ron Martin 38:21 (Ochil Hill Runners), 553 Alan Innes 38:23 (Portobello Running Club), 554 Robbie McKenzie 38:25 (Wee County Harriers), 555 Eileen Maxwell 38:25 (Gala Harriers), 556 John Thomson 38:27, 557 Hugh Robertson 38:27 (Insch Trail Running Club), 558 Callum Harper 38:29, 559 Derek Henderson 38:30, 560 Leanne Bain 38:32 (The Meedies Running Club), 561 Rhona McLennan 38:33, 562 Kenny Ritchie 38:33 (Leven Las Vegas), 563 Dawn Watson 38:34 (RunRecover), 564 Audrey Duff 38:35, 565 Tony Fox 38:35 (Wee County Harriers), 566 Martin Simpson 38:35, 567 Dominic Clark 38:35, 568 Marty Blair 38:36, 569 Gordon Wood 38:39, 570 Graeme Reid 38:40 (Corstorphine AAC), 571 Alaric Pether 38:43 (Sweatshop Running Community Edinburgh), 572 Harry Preston 38:46, 573 Heather Finlayson 38:47 (Kirkcaldy Wizards), 574 Mags Blanski 38:49 (Pitreavie AAC), 575 Elaine Banks 38:50 (Vegan Runners UK), 576 Mike Nodes 38:51, 577 Gill Mahady 38:53, 578 Emma Walker 38:54, 579 Shona Campbell 38:55 (Wee County Harriers), 580 Catherine Ramsay 38:56, 581 Nick Allum 38:57, 582 Ross Cooper 38:58, 583 Sandy Adam 38:59 (Kirkcaldy Wizards), 584 Andrew Thain 39:00 (BMF Dunfermline), 585 Chris Sturrock 39:00, 586 Andrew Currie 39:00, 587 Claire McDowall 39:01 (Edinburgh Running Network), 588 Scott Stirling 39:01 (Kirkcaldy Wizards), 589 Lynn Bradley 39:01 (Jog Scotland Airdrie), 590 Gillian Serkes 39:03, 591 Victor Setlhare 39:04, 592 Nicola Wyse 39:04, 593 David Simpson 39:05 (The Meedies Running Club), 594 Lorna Coyle 39:05 (Greenock Glenpark Harriers), 595 Caroline Berry 39:06, 596 Stephanie Shearer 39:06, 597 Ailsa Morrison 39:06 (The Meedies Running Club), 598 Nicola Mackie 39:07 (The Meedies Running Club), 599 Adam Stafford 39:10, 600 Keith MacKenzie 39:10.

601-700

601 Valerie Findlay 39:10 (Kinross Road Runners), 602 Jennifer Sloan 39:11, Derek Esson 39:13, 604 Michael Morris 39:15, 605 Gordon Eadie 39:16 (Musselburgh and District AC), 606 Keith Peebles 39:17, 607 Chris Robb 39:19, 608 Kirsty Crawford 39:20 (Beacon Runners), 609 Pam Armstrong 39:23 (Edinburgh AC), 610 Russell Weir 39:25, 611 Alison Sludden 39:25, 612 Alan Gardener 39:25 (Falkland Trail Runners), 613 Katie Gardner 39:25, 614 Keith Traill 39:26 (Fife AC), 615 Marion Rodger 39:28, 616 Emily Thorburn 39:29 (Edinburgh Running Network), 617 Stuart Punton 39:29, 618 Andrew Storey 39:31, 619 Euan Habrovitsky 39:33, 620 Amy Findlay 39:34, 621 Sheila Robinson 39:34, 622 Thomas Murphy 39:35 (Edinburgh Running Network), 623 Linda Alexander 39:35, 624 Ewen Cameron 39:35, 625 Kevin Godfrey 39:37 (Lothian Running Club), 626 Jonathan Habrovitsky 39:37, 627 Aqil Raza 39:37 (RSC Edinburgh), 628 Craig Paterson 39:38, 629 Julian Eaton 39:38, 630 David Young 39:38, 631 Stephanie Reid 39:39 (Perth Road Runners), 632 Stewart Reid 39:39 (Perth Road Runners), 633 Wendy Grieve 39:40 (Kinross Road Runners), 634 Laura Hunter 39:40, 635 Gerry Muscat 39:48, 636 Mark Nesbitt 39:48, 637 Maria Dale 39:49 (Perth Road Runners), 638 Paul McManus 39:52, 639 Danny McMillan 39:55, 640 John Binnie 39:59, 641 Claire Sara 40:03, 642 Nicola Francis 40:04, 643 Laura Lamb 40:04, 644 Donna Rodger 40:04 (Leven Las Vegas), 645 Liam Coote 40:07, 646 Victoria Stephen 40:07, 647 Paul Williamson 40:07, 648 Anthony Cassidy 40:11 (Wee County Harriers), 649 Matthew Gorrie 40:15 (Edinburgh Running Network), 650 Ewen Campbell 40:21.

651 Paul Henderson 40:22, 652 Finlay Dale 40:23 (Perth Road Runners), 653 Helen Kingan 40:24, 654 Erwin Van Gierigwijn 40:25, 655 Matthew Purves 40:25, 656 Craig Cuthbertson 40:26, 657 Claire Hindle 40:28, 658 Nathan Ferguson 40:28, 659 Gilbert Bruce 40:29, 660 Cammy Asmar 40:20, 661 Dominic Ashmole 40:31, 662 Gary Ovenstone 40:35 (Anster Haddies), 663 Sarah Wellcoat 40:36 (Carnegie Harriers), 664 Graham Orr 40:36 (Westerlands CCC), 665 Kate Mounce 40:37, 666 Alan Fraser 40:37, 667 Stephen Maloney 40:38 (Edinburgh RC), 668 Pamela Williams 40:39, 669 Katryna McLeod (40:40), 670 Carol Currie (40:41), 671 Isobel Pollard (40:41), 672 Kirsten Gray 40:41 (Kinross Road Runners), 673 Kerry Gallagher 40:42, 674 Cheryl Peebles 40:45 (Kirkcaldy Wizards), 675 Mary Gallagher 40:45, 676 Derek Johnstone 40:45, 677 Alan Paton 40:46, 678 Graeme Wilson 40:48 (Carnethy Hill RC), 679 Stephen Greer 40:49 (Carnegie Harriers), 680 Tone Brennan 40:49, 681 Gayle Moran 40:51, 682 Jennifer Poyner 40:51 (Sweatship Running Community Edinburgh), 683 Allan Latona 40:52 (Portobello RC), 684 Ken Poyner 40:52, 685 Gordon Povey 40:53, 686 Caroline Gibson 40:54, 687 Gail McNab 40:55 (Kirkcaldy Wizards), 688 Rebecca Braid 40:56, 689 Kenny Gullen 40:56 (Wee County Harriers), 690 Greg McDonald 40:57, 691 Steven Alexander 40:50, 692 Jayne Easson 40:58, 693 Robert Potter 40:58, 694 Kirsty McLachlan 40:58, 695 Karen Roberts 40:59, 696 Steven Hanlon 41:01, 697 Gordon Cockburn 41:03, 698 Brian Jobson 41:06, 699 Amanda McKenzie 41:06 (Corstorphine AAC), 700 James Goodsir 41:07.

701-800

701 Paula Frame 41:07 (JogScotland), 702 Lesley Dorman 41:08, 703 Kenny McGavin 41:08, 704 Fiona Skene 41:10 (Sweatship Running Community Edinburgh), 705 Shirley Lawson 41:10, 706 Jennifer Barclay 41:11, 707 Catriona Thomson 41:12, 708 Mike Tait 41:13 (SRC Edinburgh), 709 Ian Jackson 41:15 (Carnethy Hill Racing Club), 710 Carole Mallett 41:15, 711 Amelia Petrie 41:16, 712 Ross Baird 41:16, 713 Lyndsey Whitefield 41:18, 714 Sean Watters 41:19, 715 Alice Paterson 41:21 (Hunters Bog Trotters), 716 David Searil 41:22 (Calderglen Harriers), 717 Ronan Hennessy 41:24 (JogScotland), 718 Alan Stark 41:25, 719 Alan Orr 41:25, 720 Christopher Barratt 41:31 (Lomond Hill Runners & AAC), 721 Lindsay Anderson 41:31 (Musselburgh & District AC), 722 Douglas Laughland 41:31, 723 Gillian Vaughan 41:31 (Kircaldy Wizards), 724 Alison Simpson 41:34 (Livingston & District ACC), 725 Lindsay Dobbie 41:34 (The Meedies Running Club), 726 Claire Doak 41:34 (Leven Las Vegas), 727 Scott Beaton 41:35, 728 Alexander Patterson 41:37, 729 Gemma Patterson 41:37 (Pitreavie ACC), 730 Bill Duff 41:38 (Falkland Trail Runners), 731 Simon Puttock 41:39, 732 Matthew Bradshaw, 733 Bex Oakenfull 41:41 (Leven Las Vegas), 734 Joy Michie 41:43, 735 Maura Gallagher 41:43, 736 Bethsny Nelson 41:45 (Lothian Running Club), 737 Rod Mcakenzie 41:46, 738 Duncan Gray 41:48 (Kinross Road Runners), 739 John Millar 41:49 (Central AC), 740 Bruce Coyle 41:49, 741 Graeme Stirling 41:51, 742 Karl Zaczek 41:51 (Carnegie Harriers), 743 Anne Douglas 41:52 (Harmeny AC), 744 Julie Hunter 41:56 (RTC Warriors), 745 Kevin O’Neill 41:57 (Kircaldy Wizards), 746 Glen Alexander 41:58 (Dundee Road Runners), 747 Jennifer Caldwell 42:00 (PH Racing Club), 748 Daniel Monaghan 42:00 (PH Racing Club), 749 Davie Hogg 42:01 (Leven Las Vegas), 750 Douglas Holmes 42:02.

751 Peter Rieu-Clarke 42:06 (Fife Athletic Club), 752 Louise McLaren 42:07 (Perth Road Runners), 753 Christopher Murray 42:07, 754 David McNiven 42:07, 755 Alison Dowall 42:08, 756 Steven Dowall 42:08, 757 Craig Sinclair 42:09, 758 David McKay 42:12 (The Meedies Running Club), 759 Sandy Gardner 42:13, 760 Gordon Donnachie 42:16 (Kinross Road Runners), 761 Carris Richardson 42:17, 762 David Flynn 42:18, 763 Scott Renton 42:19, 764 Alan Japp 42:20, 765 Fionna Ogilvie 42:24, 766 Callum Hughes 42:25, 767 Leonard Zabek 42:26 (Kinross Road Runners), 768 Craig McDonald 42:27, 768 Craig MacDonald 42:27, 769 Zoe Huxley 42:32, 770 Mike Dewar 42:32, 771 Susan Loan 42:34, 772 John McIntyre Snr 42:34 (Fife Athletic Club), 773 Allan Robertson 42:34, 774 Gerry Boyle 42:35, 775 Richard Kennedy 42:35, 776 Heather Keddie 42:38 (Leven Las Vegas), 777 Graeme Laughland 42:39, 778 Sandy Paterson 42:39, 779 Nigel Lynch 42:40, 780 Michael Russell 42:41 (Edinburgh Running Network), 781 Raymond Kieth 42:42 (Harmeny AC), 782Carolyn Walker 42:43 (Linlithgow AC), 783 Willie Duff 42:46, 784 Fiona Vaughan 42:48, 785 Tom Gibbs 42:49, 786 John Yates 42:52, 787 Andy Kerr 42:55, 788 Aileen Mackenzie, 42:56, 789 Claire Duncan 42:58, 790 Malcolm Haig 42:59, 791 Marie Kane 43:01, 792 Erika Cooper 43:01, 793 Sandra Chandler 43:01 (Carnethy Hill Racing Club), 794 Robbie Cowan 43:04, 795 Lynne Jarvis 43:04, 796 John Abbott 43:05, 797 Geoff Bilton 43:05 (Kinross Road Runners), 798 Tom Hickman 43:05, 799 Jennifer Seal 43:05, 800 Siobhan Gorrie 43:05,

801-900

801 Ewan Masson 43:08, 802 Jim Paterson 43:08 (Kirkcaldy Wizards), 803 Robin Dickson 43:09, 804 Margaret Wilson 43:09, 805 Keith Chinnery 43:09 (Edinburgh Running Network), 806 Madeline Spokes 43:09 (Beacon Runners), 807 Lorna Valentine 43:10 (Jog Scotland Airdrie), 808 Moyra de Soza 43:11, 809 Steven Lynde 43:12, 810 Clive Cable 43:13 (Carnegie Harriers), 811 Paul Wilson 43:14 (Wee County Harriers), 812 Ellie Milne 43:14, 813 Ali Dourley 43:15, 814 Bryan Gavin 43:17 (Harmeny AC), 815 Sally Cross 43:17 (Carnethy Hill racing Club, 816 Emma Collins 43:20, 817 Jacqueline Mackay 43:12 (Corstorphine AAC), 818 Kim Forbes 43:22 (Scottish Vets), 819 Maria Cemborain 43:23 (Corstorphine AAC), 820 Simon Dines 43:23, 821 Laura Keith 43:24, 822 Roy Cunningham 43:24, 823 Jenni Milroy 43:28, 824 Michael Chalmers 43:30 (Kirkcaldy Wizards), 825 Joyce Tannahill 43:34, 826 Jenny O’Donnell 43:35 (Lothian Running Club), 827 Henry Murray 43:35, Paul O’Donnell 43:36 (Lothian Running Club), 829 Gordon Cram 43:38, 830 Steven Fraser 43:30, Amy Currie 43:32, 832 Isobel Turner 43:44 (Jog Scotland Airdrie), Laura Powell 43:44 (Wee County Harriers), Karen Deighan 43:47 (Jog Scotland), 835 Hilary Lalande 43:49, 836 David Fox 43:50, 837 Fiona Robertson 43:51, 838 Stuart Riddell 43:53, 839 Andy Reeves 43:54 (Run 4 It Edinburgh), 840 Sonia Dean 43:55 (Kirkcaldy Wizards), 841 Karen Munro 43:58, 842 Gary Waddell 43:59, 843 Monise Durrani 43:59, 844 Karen Richards 43:03 (Leven Las Vegas), 845 Sandra Murray 44:05, 846 Jim Salvage 44:07 (Lothian Running Club), 847 Teresa Waddington 44:11, 848 Gregg Nicolson 44:14, 849 Elizabeth McDougall 44:17, 850 Michael Nicol 44:17.

851 John Bradley 44:19 (Kirkcaldy Wizards), 852 Sue Jones 44:21 (Perth Road Runners), 853 Nicola Orr 44:24 (Jog Scotland),8854 Avril O’Donnell 44:24 (Carnegie Harriers), 855 Robert Russell 44:25, 856 Jillian Gordon 44:25 (Kinross Road Runners), 857 Connor Finlay 44:26, 859 Alastair Scott 44:29, 860 Vicki Beveridge 44:30, 861 Lee Paton 44:30, 862 Sandra Trenchard 44:32, 863 Ann Barr 44:32, 864 Stuart Kennedy 44:33, 865 Nicola May 44:34, 866 Dale Millar 44:34 (Jog Scotland Dunfermline), 867 Alison Marven 44:39, 868 868 Iain Smith 44:39, 869 Stuart Hunter 44:40, 870 Andrew Snowdon 44:43 (Wee County Harriers), 871 Joanne Morrice 44:44, 872 Kate Cowan 44:45 (Perth Road Runners), 873 Pauline Williamson 44:49 (Jog Scotland Airdrie), 874 Fiona Rennie 44:50, 875 Yvonne Sutherland 44:52 (STAART), 876 Kevin Kelly 44:53, 877 Rosemary Lee 44:58 (Falkland Trail Runners), 878 Calum Steel 45:03, 879 Derek Adamson 45:03 (Kirkcaldy Wizards/Fife AC), 880 Rachel Kennedy 45:04, 881 Ellis Biggar 45:05, 882 Mike Murray 45:05 (Lothian Running Club), 883 Martin Frew 45:05, 884 Graham Rennie 45:05, 885 Louise McManus 45:17, 886 Kevin McMillan 45:14 (Wee County Harriers), 887 Jane Locke 45:15, 888 Lynne Carter 45:16, 889 Alastair Outred 45:17 (Wee County Harriers), 890 Jane Binnie 45:17 (Wee County Harriers), 891 Marie Hughes 45:17 (Wee County Harriers), 892 Fiona Duff 45:18 (Jog Scotland Larbert), 893 Yvonne Banham 45:19, 894 Maggie Lynch 45:20, 895 Rebecca Whitefield 45:21, 896 Lynne Zabek 45:21 (Kinross Road Runners), 897 Kate Murray 45:22, 898 Susan Winton 45:23 (Jog Scotland), 899 David Paul 45:25, 900 Douglas Clews 45:25 (Leven Las Vegas)

901-1000

901 Menno Mertens 45:29 (Rotterdam Atletiek), 902 Alan McNiven 45:31, 903 Gozde Ozakinci 45:32, 904 Seonaid MacPhail 45:33, 905 Susan McLean 45:34 (Kinross Road Runners), 906 Lorraine Abbot 45:34 (Pitreavie AC), 907 Lisa Hutton 45:35, 908 Amanda McLauchlan 45:35, 909 Niamh O’Connor 45:38 (Edinburgh Running Network), 910 Lyn Williamson 45:39 (Edinburgh Frontrunners), 911 Gary Simpson 45:40 (The Meedies Running Club), 912 Finley Pinkerton 45:41, 913 George McHardy 45:42 (Wee County Harriers), 914 Lesley McRobb 45:43 (Jog Scotland - North Merchiston), 915 Robin Thomas 45:44 (Hunters Bog Trotters), 916 Mandy McPherson 45:46, 917 Tony Linney 45:48, 918 Joanne Turnbull 45:50 (Jog Scotland), 919 Helen Stroud 45:51, 920 Anne Begbie 45:52 (SRC Edinburgh), 921 Chris Martin 45:52, 922 Zoe Johnstone 45:53 (Portobello Running Club), 923 Jane McDevitt 45:54, 924 Sarah Muir 45:56, 925 David Lavender 46:01, 926 Keira Reid 46:03 (Strathearn Harriers), 927 Chris Trotter 46:04 (Portobello Running Club), 928 Rebecca Fletcher 46:07, 930 Irene Leask 46:08 (Jog Cowdenbeath), 931 Sharon Menzies 46:17, 932 Nina Morris 46:17, 933 Kate Preston 46:18, 934 Kerry Hunter 46:18 (Vegan Runners UK), 935 Michaela Humphrey 46:19, 936 Karen Penman 46:20 (Jog Scotland Larbert), 937 Anne Mount 46:21 (Godding Plodders), 938 Karen Ward 46:21 (Godding Plodders), 939 Claudia Menting 46:21, 940 Sinead McManus 46:23, 941 Gillian Eason 46:23 (Kirkcaldy Wizards), 942 Ciara Webb 45:14, 943 Carol Silver 46:26, 944 Jenny Park 46:29 (Beacon Runners), 945 Scott Purdon 46:31, 946 Ashley Jamieson 46:33 (Jog Cowdenbeath), 947 Jill Swales 46:36 (Jog Scotland Edinburgh), 948 Nicola Knight 46:38, 949 Ellis Brown 46:39, 950 Zoe Robertson 46:39.

951 Gail Simpson 46:41, 952 Robert Moore 46:43, 953 Gordon Soutar 46:45, 954 Craig Dickman 46:45, 955 Grant Scott 46:54, 956 Helen Findlay 46:56 (Wee County Harriers), 957 Eileen Thomson 46:59 (Jog Scotland), 958 Lynsay Bell 47:00 (Leven Las Vegas), 959 Tracy McCormack 47:02 (Jog Scotland Larbert), 960 Steve Thompson 47:04, 961 Colin Sayer 47:04 (Jog Scotland Dunfermline), 962 Linda Carruthers 47:07, 963 Tiffany Ronaldson 47:08, 964 Gillian McElroy 47:09, 965 Michael Empson 47:12, 966 Sarah McEwan 47:14, 967 David Simpson 47:15 (Jog Scotland Falkirk), 968 Kevin Fitzgerald 47:16, 969 Alan Hazelwood 47:18, 969 Alan Hazelwood 47:18, 970 Jenny Ashcroft 47:19, 971 Kirsty Hazelwood 47:19, 972 Joanna Mowbray 47:22 (STAART), 973 Nikki Spink 47:22, 974 Dawn Watson 47:23 (Leven Las Vegas), 975 Iain Burns 47:26 (Jog Scotland Dunfermline), 976 Laura Plumb 47:33, 977 Thelma Charge 47:34 (BMF), 978 Lynne Lewis 47:36 (Dunbar Running Club), 979 Stuart Turner 47:37, 980 Vanessa Salmond 47:40 (Jog Cowdenbeath), 981 Pauline Hunter 47:40 (Jog Cowdenbeath), 982 Andrew Aird 47:41 (Kinross Road Runners), 983 John Cowan 47:44 (BMF Dunfermline), 984 Sandra Gardener 47:45 (Falkland Trail Runners), 985 Jill Allen 47:45 (BMF Dunfermline), 986 Brian Lambie 47:47, 987 Erena Grubb 47:49, 988 Elizabeth Smillie 47:49 (Wee County Harriers), 989 Shirley Lambie 47:49, 990 Kirsten Smith 47:52, 991 Libby Davidson 47:55, 992 Kim Martin 47:56 (The Meedies Running Club), 993 Christopher Browne 48:00, 994 Claire Stirling 48:00, 995 Anna Friel 48:04, 996 Duncan Gillies 48:05, 997 Kerri Donagher 48:10, 998 Sue Simpson 48:11, 999 Karen Bell 48:19, 1000 Eleanor Paul 48:19 (Perth Road Runners)

1001-1134

1001 Caroline Hogarth 48:19 (Perth Road Runners), 1002 Jason Donovan 48:20, 1003 Julie Wesencraft 48:24, 1004 Heather Smart 48:24, 1005 Audrey Mair 48:28, 1006 Edgar Jesus Contreras Romero 48:32, 1007 Paula Wardrop 48:33, 1008 Fiona Hill 48:33, 1009 Stuart Austin 48:35 (Greenock Glenpark Harriers), 1010 Angela Macedo 48:36, 1011 Kenneth Bell 48:36, 1012 Mags McLauchlan 48:37 (Edinburgh Running Network), 1013 John Lee 48:37 (Falkland Trail Runners), 1014 Linsay Park 48:41 (STAART), 1015 Joy Reid 48:42, 1016 Craig Reid 48:43, 1017 Trang Murray 48:44, 1018 Amy Campbell 48:47, 1019 Jane Bell 48:49 (Wee County Harriers), 1020 Yvonne Izatt 48:52 (Meedies Running Club), 1021 John Crookston 48:53 (PH Racing Club), 1022 Maureen Crookston 48:53, 1023 Jenny Lyall 48:57, 1024 Andy Anderson 49:10 (STAART), 1025 John Downes 49:10 (Sweatship Running Community Edinburgh), 1026 Anne Dickson 49:13 (Jog Scotland Airdrie), 1027 Paul Barbour 49:16, 1028 Jeremy Ward 49:17 (Godding Plodders), 1029 Lana McInnes 49:23 (Jog Scotland Dunfermline), 1030 Linsey Armitage 49:25 (Wee County Harriers), 1031 Karen Lochiel 48:56 (Edinburgh Running Network), 1032 Eve Anderson 49:27, 1033 Michelle Chisholm 49:30 (Falkland Trail Runners), 1034 Faye Power 49:30, 1035 Shona Power 49:30, 1036 Malcolm Simmonds 49:33, 1037 Dave Nicol 49:43, 1038 Allison McCoo 49:46, 1039 Jim Sinclair 49:51 (STAART), 1040 Judith Cemery 49:52, 1041 Sam Tedcastle 49:54, 1042 Elke Braun 49:56 (Wee County Harriers), 1043 Elizabeth Hutchison 49:59, 1044 Avril Grant 50:06, 1045 Anne Motion 50:08 (Wee County Harriers), 1046 Benedikte Ranum 50:11, 1047 Maddy Smith 50:11 (Edinburgh Running Network), 1048 Suzi Roslender 50:12, 1049 Liza Tonner 50:14,

1050 Anna McNeish 50:15 (Wee County Harriers) 1051 Lesley Aitken 50:19 (STAART), 1052 Marie Reilly 50:19 (Jog Scotland), 1053 Zara Edwards 50:19 (Harmeny AC), 1054 Annie Gibson 50:21 (Falkland Trail Runners), 1055 Mark Richardson 50:22, 1056 Kayleigh Crawford 50:22, 1057 Harriet Noble 50:28, 1058 Malcolm McGovern 50:37, 1059 Andrew Battles 50:39, 1060 Michael McGovern 50:40, 1061 Debbie Jamieson 50:41, 1062 Steve Hall 50:43 (SRC Edinburgh), 1063 Anne Purves 50:46 (Gala Harriers), 1064 Jennifer Rymel 50:50; 1065 Mags Turnbull 50:51 (Lothian Running Club), 1066 Nicki Daw 50:53, 1067 Jaclyn Anderson 50:54, 1068 Sue Woods 50:55 (Wee County Harriers), 1069 Ray Woods 50:55 (Wee County Harriers), 1070 Michelle Fraser 50:56, 1071 Shona Lusk 50:58, 1072 Kenny Cowie 50:59, 1073 Stephen Moran 51:02 (Jog Scotland Livingston), 1074 Sheila Masson 51:04 (Edinburgh Running Network), 1075 Scott Park 51:08, 1076 Yvonne Taylor 51:10, 1077 Teresa Davidson 51:23 (Meedies Running Club), 1078 Karen Gallagher 51:48, 1079 Susan Macleod 51:50, 1080 Laura Campbell 51:53 (BMF Falkirk), 1081 Edyta Gazek 51:54, 1082 Lynn Morran 51:58, 1083 John Irvine 52:03 (Haldol Harriers), 1084 Elspeth Johnstone 52:04, 1085 Janie Strang 52:15 (Haldol Harriers), 1086 Rachel Dines 52:21, 1087 Ellen Webster 52:25, 1088 Joshua Gaffney 52:28, 1089 Aileen McLachlan 52:40, 1090 Justine Stansfield 52:49 (Edinburgh Running Network), 1091 Nancy Henderson 53:09, 1092 Kath Tracey 53:09 (Jogscotland), 1093 Neil Wilson 53:12 (West End Road Runners), 1094 Lynn Evenden 53:22 (Jog Scotland Larbert), 1095 Stuart McIntyre 53:26 (Falkland Trail Runners), 1096 Fiona Skinner 53:34, 1097 Maureen Shanks 53:34 (Jog Scotland Larbert), 1098 Joanne Pinkerton 53:38, 1099 Laura Smith 53:40, 1100 Sandra Taylor 53:41.

1101 Lynne Herbert 53:46, 1102 Debbie Donnelly 53:47 (Fife Athletic Club), 1103 Manda Gunion 53:48, 1104 Simone Sharp 53:57, 1105 Michelle Noonan 53:58 (Kirkcaldy Wizards), 1106 Stephanie Amies 54:20 (Lothian Running Club), 1107 Aileen Dryburgh 54:23, 1108 Dorothy Grooby 54:25 (Jog Scotland), 1109 Neill Renton 54:33, 1110 Angeline Austin 54:44 (Greenock Glenpark Harriers), 1111 John McLauchlan 54:44, 1112 Jean Wilson 54:47 (West End Road Runners), 1113 Anne Morrison 54:51, 1114 Louise Crawford 54:54, 1115 George Hunt 55:03, 1116 Lyndsay Kennedy 55:05, 1117 Lauren Brown 55:12, 1118 Zoe King 55:18, 1119 Isla Craig 55:42 (Edinburgh Running Network), 1120 Kelly Nicolson 55:58 (Leven Las Vegas), 1121 Susan Morrison 55:59, 1122 Elaine Carse 56:04 (Sweatship Running Community Edinburgh), 1123 Kathleen Young 56:08, 1124 Gina Browse 58:04 (Edinburgh Running Network), 1125 Lisa Erskine 58:34, 1126 Linda Laughland 58:34, 1127 Neil Blodwell 59:51, 1128 Gilly Harrison 01:00:45 (Jog PKC), 1129 Kirsty Dick 01:02:37, 1130 Victoria Gourlay 01:04:02, 1131 Vicky Morrison 01:04:03, 1132 Helen Langholm 01:04:10, 1133 Jackie Flett 01:04:33 (STAART), 1134 Amanda Gourlay 01:04:34.