Black Rock 5: stunning pictures as 1100 runners tackle Kinghorn’s famous course

Huge crowds turned out for the Black Rock ‘5’ race in Kinghorn which drew over 1100 runners.

The race, which boasts one of the most stunning settings in Scotland, was led from start to finish by Jamie Crowe of Central Athletic Club. He broke the tape in the 34th annual event.

Crowe, who had last won the event in 2019, was already 20m clear of the field at the turn onto Pettycur Road in the first quarter mile. His dominant performance was not only rewarded by winning the Bill Tulloch Award for first to the Rock, but he also broke the long-standing race record set in 1995 by 12 seconds to set a new mark of 21.51.

The runner-up was another previous race winner, from 2017, Cameron Milne, also of Central AC. Third place went to James Dunn of Corstorphine AAC. The men’s team prize also went to Central AC, with a clear 16-point victory over second club Hunters Bog Trotters.

In the ladies’ race there was a clear winning performance from HBT’s Katy Williams in a time of 28.17, with Edinburgh AC’s Rose Penfold in second with Kimberly Timmins of Central AC in third. Hunters Bog Trotters were victorious in the ladies’ team category.

The Brian Hughes Awards for the first juniors over the finish line went to Angus Wright of Team East Lothian who finished in a highly creditable sixth place in the race and Jaden Lenny, currently unattached, who finished 12th overall in the ladies’ race. One of the loudest cheers of the night was for the last-placed runner who was escorted over the finish line by the local 6th Fife Scout Group who had been in attendance helping distribute water and bananas to the finishers.

Tidal conditions were described as perfect with many competitors expressing the view that this was driest circumnavigation of the Rock that they had experienced, but some runners were disappointed that they didn’t get their feet wet.

The prizegiving took place at the Harbour View, with prizes presented by long-serving race director John McKay who was completing his 30th year in the role.

Black Rock 5 Race leader Jamie Crowe heads along the sands

Black Rock 5 Runners on the sand head to the Black Rock - is there a more stunning setting for a race anywhere in Scotland?

Black Rock 5 Friends and family help to cheer on the runners

Black Rock 5 Runners go round the Black Rock and head back to dry land - with the three bridges in the distance

