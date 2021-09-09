BMW victory will secure Calum Hill a Ryder Cup place

Calum Hill tees off during the pro-am event before the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club. Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

His maiden European Tour win at the Cazoo Classic in Kent last month, coupled with a string of high finishes this season, has helped the 26-year-old from Kinross surge up the tour’s rankings.

So much so that another winning weekend will confirm Hill’s place in Padraig Harrington's team for Whistling Straits.

The Ryder Cup skipper said: "The problem for Calum is he knows he is in if he wins this week, so he is teeing up up under pressure, the same as he would be if he was leading a tournament on the Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If he can deliver under that pressure, he is more than welcome in my team.”

Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm have already qualified for captain Harrington's 12-man team to take on the United States from September 24-26.

Four more will be confirmed on Sunday following the BMW Championship before Harrington then completes his team with three wild cards.

Hill is unlikely to be one of those wild card picks, meaning that victory is a must this weekend if he is to secure his spot.

However, the local pro isn’t putting pressure on himself, saying winning a place at the Ryder Cup would be excellent but wasn’t “at the forefront of his mind”.