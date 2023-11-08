Bonfire Night weekend one to remember for Kirkcaldy Wizards
Some 13 Fife AC members and Wizards took on the challenge of the 33-mile Glen Ogle ultra-marathon at Killin, seven ran the Templeton ten-mile road race near Dundee and others still took part in the Scurry Around Tentsmuir 10k and half-marathon events, as well as the Auchterader Chilli 10k, Bridge of Orchy 10k, New York City Marathon and Scottish short-course cross-country championships at Lanark.
Fifer Sheena Logan finished as first female and sixth overall in the Glen Ogle ultra in a time of 4:06:05.
Logan was joined in the race’s top ten by clubmate Kevin Wallace, clocking 4:07:33 for seventh place.
Ultra savant Sean Brown edged inside the five-hour barrier with a 48-minute course personal best of 4:59:08, placing 35th.
Fellow ultra specialist Craig Stokes also achieved a course PB, knocking 24 minutes off his time from last year by finishing in 5:09:32 for 49th place.
Hilary Lalande clocked 5:13:11, Rob Justice and Michelle Johnstone crossed the line together in 5:35:36, Paul Leishman followed in 5:38:41 and Laura Muir and Michaela McLean, the latter tackling her first ultra, ran together and completed the course in 5:39:38.
Karen Richards also notched up a PB, running the entire way with Maggie Justice, with both ladies completing the course in 6:30:26.
Graham Keddie also completed his first-ever ultra, crossing the finish line in 7:15:47.
The Templeton ten-miler saw yours truly continue his comeback from injury, finishing 14th in a time of 1:06:33.
Rhona Van Rensburg was first female and 16th overall in 1:06:48, with Janet Dickson not far behind, finishing as second female, first female over 40 and 18th overall in 1:07:46.
Andy Harley ran a course PB by four minutes with a time of 1:11:57 for 26th place and Jeremy Tomlinson finished as first male over 60 and 29th all told in 1:13:42, with Hendrik Van Rensburg clocking 1:14:30 for 35th and John Craig 1:30:33 for 93rd.
Wendy McCormack added another Abbott major to her collection by competing in this year’s New York City Marathon, crossing the finish line in a time of 5:48:17.
Numerous Fife AC and Wizards runners competed in the 10k and half-marathon events staged at the Scurry Around Tentsmuir Trail Festival, the standout performance coming from Daniel Hale, earning a podium place by finishing as runner-up in the 10k in 39:28.
Lindsey Robertson was first Wizard home in the 10k, and 70th overall, in 53:17.
Kasia Szafarz clocked 53:53 for 75th place, Louise Burt 56:15 for 98th, Nicky Sutherland 1:00:03 for 150th, Ian Simmons 1:01:04 for 167th, Cheryl Peebles 1:01:54 for 176th, Nicky McGregor 1:04:47 for 217th, Kerry McGregor 1:05:18 for 225th, Lynn Godsell 1:08:07 for 241st, Sandra Pirie 1:13:04 for 270th, Isobel Louden 1:13:04 for 271st, Pamela Dobson 1:13:57 for 277th, Jacqueline Cairns 1:13:58 for 278th, Sharron Wilson 1:19:46 for 305th and Leanne Reid 1:19:49 for 306th.
Three runners took part in the half-marathon event, with Andrew Ritchie getting home in 1:45:45, Zoey Johnston in 1:49:10 and Lindsay Wilson in 2:33:44.
Three Wizards took part in the trail-based Auchterader 10k Chilli Race, Dorota Park recording 1:05:53, Brian Adams 1:10:08 and Carol Kirk 1:14:44.
Wizard ladies Susan Young, clocking 1:12:32, and Laura Roy, 1:16:38, took part in the Bridge of Orchy multi-terrain 10k race in Argyll and Bute.
Saturday’s national short-course cross-country championships at Lanark saw Reiss Marshall and Ben Sandilands finish 25th and 37th respectively in the men’s senior and masters race in times of 12:13 and 12:21.
Tony Martin finished as first male over 70 and 369th altogether in 16:19 and Hilary Ritchie was second female over 60 in 17:27 and 131st woman overall.