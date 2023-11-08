Bonfire Night weekend one to remember for Kirkcaldy Wizards

The weekend of Bonfire Night was certainly one to remember, remember for Kirkcaldy Wizards and Fife Athletic Club as they lit up a plethora of events with some firecrackers of performances.

Rolf Gunnemann running the Templeton ten-mile road Race at Dundee

Some 13 Fife AC members and Wizards took on the challenge of the 33-mile Glen Ogle ultra-marathon at Killin, seven ran the Templeton ten-mile road race near Dundee and others still took part in the Scurry Around Tentsmuir 10k and half-marathon events, as well as the Auchterader Chilli 10k, Bridge of Orchy 10k, New York City Marathon and Scottish short-course cross-country championships at Lanark.

Fifer Sheena Logan finished as first female and sixth overall in the Glen Ogle ultra in a time of 4:06:05.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Logan was joined in the race’s top ten by clubmate Kevin Wallace, clocking 4:07:33 for seventh place.

Wizards Brian Adams, Carol Kirk and Dorota Park at the Auchterarder 10k Chilli Race

Ultra savant Sean Brown edged inside the five-hour barrier with a 48-minute course personal best of 4:59:08, placing 35th.

Fellow ultra specialist Craig Stokes also achieved a course PB, knocking 24 minutes off his time from last year by finishing in 5:09:32 for 49th place.

Hilary Lalande clocked 5:13:11, Rob Justice and Michelle Johnstone crossed the line together in 5:35:36, Paul Leishman followed in 5:38:41 and Laura Muir and Michaela McLean, the latter tackling her first ultra, ran together and completed the course in 5:39:38.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Richards also notched up a PB, running the entire way with Maggie Justice, with both ladies completing the course in 6:30:26.

At the Glen Ogle 33 are, from left, Sheena Logan, Craig Stokes, Sean Brown, Karen Richards, Laura Muir, Kevin Wallace, Graham Keddie, Hailey Marshall of Anster Haddies, Rob Justice, Michaela McLean, Hilary Lalande, Michelle Johnstone and Maggie Justice

Graham Keddie also completed his first-ever ultra, crossing the finish line in 7:15:47.

The Templeton ten-miler saw yours truly continue his comeback from injury, finishing 14th in a time of 1:06:33.

Rhona Van Rensburg was first female and 16th overall in 1:06:48, with Janet Dickson not far behind, finishing as second female, first female over 40 and 18th overall in 1:07:46.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Harley ran a course PB by four minutes with a time of 1:11:57 for 26th place and Jeremy Tomlinson finished as first male over 60 and 29th all told in 1:13:42, with Hendrik Van Rensburg clocking 1:14:30 for 35th and John Craig 1:30:33 for 93rd.

Wizards at the Scurry Around Tentsmuir 10k and half-marathon events

Wendy McCormack added another Abbott major to her collection by competing in this year’s New York City Marathon, crossing the finish line in a time of 5:48:17.

Numerous Fife AC and Wizards runners competed in the 10k and half-marathon events staged at the Scurry Around Tentsmuir Trail Festival, the standout performance coming from Daniel Hale, earning a podium place by finishing as runner-up in the 10k in 39:28.

Lindsey Robertson was first Wizard home in the 10k, and 70th overall, in 53:17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kasia Szafarz clocked 53:53 for 75th place, Louise Burt 56:15 for 98th, Nicky Sutherland 1:00:03 for 150th, Ian Simmons 1:01:04 for 167th, Cheryl Peebles 1:01:54 for 176th, Nicky McGregor 1:04:47 for 217th, Kerry McGregor 1:05:18 for 225th, Lynn Godsell 1:08:07 for 241st, Sandra Pirie 1:13:04 for 270th, Isobel Louden 1:13:04 for 271st, Pamela Dobson 1:13:57 for 277th, Jacqueline Cairns 1:13:58 for 278th, Sharron Wilson 1:19:46 for 305th and Leanne Reid 1:19:49 for 306th.

Three runners took part in the half-marathon event, with Andrew Ritchie getting home in 1:45:45, Zoey Johnston in 1:49:10 and Lindsay Wilson in 2:33:44.

Three Wizards took part in the trail-based Auchterader 10k Chilli Race, Dorota Park recording 1:05:53, Brian Adams 1:10:08 and Carol Kirk 1:14:44.

Wizard ladies Susan Young, clocking 1:12:32, and Laura Roy, 1:16:38, took part in the Bridge of Orchy multi-terrain 10k race in Argyll and Bute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s national short-course cross-country championships at Lanark saw Reiss Marshall and Ben Sandilands finish 25th and 37th respectively in the men’s senior and masters race in times of 12:13 and 12:21.