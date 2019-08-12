Bowlers Mitchell and Lee secure Scottish title

Teenage bowlers Mitchell Thomson and Lee Gorrie proved themselves to be the best in the country at the recent Scottish National Championships.

Both play their club bowls for Coaltown of Wemyss Bowling Club and travelled to Ayr Northfield to compete in the pairs event.

Mitchell, from Coaltown of Wemyss, and Lee, from Buckhaven, swept aside all in front of them to return to the area with the trophy.

Clubs from across the country sent their best to the championships but it was the Levenmouth Academy duo, who are both 15, who came out on top.

Mitchell’s proud mum Ailsa said of the young bowlers: “Both the boys have played for Fife but to win the Scottish Championship and a massive achievement.”