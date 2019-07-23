“Brilliant achievement” celebrated by Fife AC

Four Fife AC juniors were selected to represent the Scottish Schools at the prestigious British Schools International in Swansea.

The event features the top juniors from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Ben Sandilands won a fantastic bronze medal in the men’s 800m behind English Schools representatives Daniel Joyce and Charlie Roberts.

His time of 1.55.70 was three seconds off his previous personal best and places him at the top of the Scottish u17 men’s rankings for 2019.

Anna Dalglish just missed out on the medals in the 1500m steeplechase, running brilliantly to place fourth.

Anna’s time of 5.18.33 was a big personal best and places her comfortably at the top of the Scottish u17 women’s rankings for 2019.

Sprinter Layla Zuill was part of the bronze medal winning team in the 4 x 100m relay.

Peter Scott ran 52.57 to place eighth in a highly competitive 400m.

A Fife AC spokesman said following the event: “Well done to all four runners, their coach Steve Doig, and their families on a brilliant achievement.”

The club’s Annabel Simpson has also been announced as one of nine women to have been selected to be part of the exciting new Scottish Athletics Marathon project.

The project is being led by Robert Hawkins, father of Olympians Callum and Derek Hawkins, and aims to help athletes develop over the longer distance in the lead up to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

In a Scottish Athletics statement, Robert said:

“The Marathon project is looking to build on the tradition of strong Scottish performances over 26.2 miles down the years.

“One of the key objectives would be to have full marathon teams at future Commonwealth Games, starting in Birmingham in 2022.”