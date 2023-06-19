Declan Connell recovered from vision problems caused by Knockhill heat

Riding the 636cc B and D Roofing and Building Ltd Kawasaki in the Pirelli Junior Superstock class, “Deco” had initially stormed through practice to put himself on second place on the grid for the races proper after some stunningly consistent lap times around the twisty 1.27-mile undulating circuit.

In the first race Connell stalked his opposition to take the lead early on but things then took a dramatic turn for the worse for the Dunfermline scaffolder as he slipped down the field.

He said: “The race was going really well for me, and after I had made the break for the front, the bike and myself were making good progress.

Declan Connell on his way to sixth place finish at Knockhill

"I started noticing that my vison was not feeling quite right and felt something flapping about inside my visor. Vison was now really bad, but I still kept pushing on.”

Connell is one of the few top riders who wears glasses and it turned out the tape he uses to stick them in place had come unstuck due to the heat, but the Flying Fifer was determined to bring the bike home regardless.

“I was slipping down the field (10th in the end) but this is a long series and picking up points is the name of the game.

"I was happy enough to keep the bike at the sharp end until the end of the race.”

There was drama at the start of the second Pirelli Junior Superstock race on the very first lap with a multiple pile up exiting the hairpin on the very first lap, bringing out the red flags and a restart for the remaining riders.

There was no issue with vison or mechanicals in leg two for Connell and he put in a very solid ride, battling with the leaders throughout to claim fifth place and another haul of series points.

He said: “It was great to get really good points this weekend. I had hoped for a top five and we ended up achieving this.

"Definitely one of the more eventful race weekends I’ve had, just need to build on this at the next round.”