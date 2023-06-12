Rory Butcher is ninth in the current drivers' standings (Pic by Jakob Ebrey/British Touring Car Championship)

Ahead of competing in races 13, 14 and 15 in this weekend’s offering at Oulton Park, the 36-year-old Toyota Gazoo Racing UK driver posted online: “A trio of seventh places at Thruxton. You can’t say we aren’t consistent.

“It might not seem like it, but we’re making progress. The hard work back at the factory is starting to show through, not long until it’s our day.”

Butcher entered 2023 in optimistic mood after finishing fifth overall in the championship’s standings last year, with 314 points from 10 meetings to match his previous highest rankings in both 2019 and 2020.

But this time around he’s sitting in ninth place with 90 points after four events, with the top three drivers being Ash Sutton (183 points), Tom Ingram (169 points) and Colin Turkington (142 points).

NAPA Racing UK’s Sutton claimed his fifth and sixth race victories at Thruxton last weekend, as the 29-year-old extended his advantage in the overall drivers’ standings.Team-mate Dan Rowbottom then completed a fantastic day for the Ford Focus squad, claiming victory in the final reverse grid race and building on NAPA Racing UK’s lead in the Teams’/ Manufacturers’ standings.