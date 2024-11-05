Michael Gibb scored Burntisland's third goal in win over Dalkeith Thistle (Pic Burntisland Shipyard)

Burntisland Shipyard manager Lee Richardson had high praise for his side after they comfortably saw off Dalkeith Thistle 4-0 in a home league game played at Recreation Park last Friday evening.

Richardson, speaking after his side’s second home 4-0 Friday night league triumph of the season – they also saw off Stirling University by this scoreline in the league opener back in August – told club media: “I thought we played very well tonight and created a whole host of chances.

"Indeed we could have been a couple of goals ahead within the first quarter of an hour, but we kept at it and got our rewards in the end.

“We defended well tonight as we never gave them too many chances and when they did get a sight of goal, Ryan (Shippy goalkeeper Ryan Couser) was in fine form and deserved his clean sheet.”

In front of 109 spectators, Burntisland might have been ahead in the seventh minute when Michael Gibb broke clear, however Dalkeith keeper Jamie Newman saved with his legs.

Gibb then saw his shot saved in the 10th minute and later should have done better when he shot wide from a very good position.

Couser was called into action on 23 minutes as he saved well, before minutes later producing another fine stop as he dived low to his left.

Darren McTernan dragged a shot just wide of the post for the visitors.

Shippy were awarded a penalty in the 44th minute when Galloway was brought down in the box by Christopher Jack. Ben Anthony stepped up and fired the ball into the corner of the net.

It was 2-0 early in the second half when Thistle’s Greig Callaghan’s attempted clearance from an inswinging corner saw the ball hit his chest and bounce over the line despite the best efforts of Newman to keep it out.

Gibb netted the home team’s third from six yards after Anthony’s pinpoint cross, with the scoring rounded off when Cammy Bell got his first Shipyard goal with his left foot.

Anthony and Dalkeith’s Elliot Grieve were both red carded late on following an altercation near the corner flag.

This Saturday sees Shippy, sixth with 17 points from 12 matches, visit Coldstream in the league for a 2.30pm kick-off.