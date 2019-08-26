Busy Haddies stay on the run across the weekend

A busy weekend of running once again for the Anster Haddies.

Innes Knight kicked things off on Saturday with the Killin 10k running a fantastic time of 46:16.

Somewhat further afield in the Big Apple, mother daughter duo Pamela and Fiona Cruickshanks ran the Percy Sutton Harlem 5k whilst on holiday over there.

Their times were 23:49 and 22:34 respectively. Duncan Hall, Susan Hutchison and Bill Simpson were the haddie representatives at parkrun this weekend running times of 23:35, 42:25, 23:28.

Sunday saw the inaugural Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon take place, taking in the three big parks of Kirkcaldy: Beveridge, Dunnikier and Ravenscraig.

It was a hot day for the Haddies but great time were recorded by all.

Some 21 Haddies in all took part with Neil Smith leading them home in a time of 1:20:51. Training this Wednesday is at Waid sports centre at 6.30pm.