Busy weekend for Cupar swimmers

Swimmers Steven Laws, Richard Laws, Liam Black, Euan Gray; Caera Baillie, Helen Black, Hannah Staal and Ella McGeorge

Euan Gray had a very busy competition, swimming eight events over the three days and secured four long course personal bests in the 50m and 100m freestyle and the 100m backstroke and 100m breaststroke events.

Richard Laws competed alongside Gray, also securing four long course personal bests over his six races - the 50m freestyle and butterfly and the 100m freestyle and backstroke distances.

Steven Laws joined his brother to swim the 50m backstroke where he swam his fastest long course time, along with Liam Black who did the same. Black also competed in the 200m breaststroke, getting his first ever long course accredited time for the event.

Ella McGeorge swam in seven events over the course of the meet, getting long course personal best times in the 50m freestyle, backstroke and butterfly events. She also swam her fastest ever time in the 50m breaststroke which secured her a place in the youth final where she was placed eighth. She also got through to the youth final for the 100m breaststroke event, coming in a fantastic third place.