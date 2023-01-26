Call for nominations as deadline looms for Kirkcaldy & Central Fife Sports Awards

The 2023 event goes ahead at Fife College’s St Brycedale Campus on Thursday, March 30 - but now is the time to make your nominations to celebrate the district’s best teams and sportsmen and women.

The awards have a host of categories from which the winners will be picked.

A number of nominations have already been received, but the organisers are urging folk to make sure they put forward their candidates before the deadline of Monday, February 6.

George Macdonald and Don Burns from Kirkcaldy & Central Fife Sports Council with Fife Trophy Centre owner, Kevin Anderson (centre)

The sports council covers a geographical patch from Burntisland to Leven and Glenrothes. The awards are open to anyone in the catchment area, or who are members of a club within it. Individuals who live outwith the area can be nominated provided they are members of a club within the area - and provided they are not shortlisted for a similar award in their home area.

And, in a bid to recognise the achievements of clubs and individuals during the pandemic, the entry period will cover the last 18 months between July 1, 2021 and December 31, 2022.

The categories are:

Junior Award - open to for those born 2006/7 or later; Youth Award (born between 2001/2 and 2005/6 inclusive); Senior Award (born 2000/1 or earlier); Disability award; Junior/Youth Team award (Team members born 2001/2002 or later); and Team Award.

There is also an award to recognise the coach of the year and celebrate the achievements of an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the performance of their club’s members.

And the awards will also honour an individual for their voluntary contribution to sport in the area over a lengthy period and by doing so helped to develop sport locally.

George MacDonald, who chairs the awards committee and has been at the helm of the awards for many years, said: “What we need now is your help by nominating individuals, or teams, who you believe meet the criteria for the various awards.”

This week, Fife Trophy Centre signed up to supply the trophies to the winners and runners-up.

The Links Street company has been involved with the award for many years.

Kevin Anderson, who runs the business, said: “We are proud to have been the supplier of the trophies, shields and engraving over the last few years. We are delighted that the awards ceremony is able to get underway once again and look forward to printing the names of the talented individuals who will be presented with their trophies on the night.”

