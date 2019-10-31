Callum Parsons aiming to help develop rugby in north east Fife

A rugby development officer has been employed in north east Fife with the remit of helping grow the sport across the area.

St Leonards School has appointed Callum Parsons into the role with his position supported by a host of other parties.

St Leonards, the University of St Andrews, the Scottish Rugby Union and Madras Rugby Club are all helping fund Callum’s role with the aim of developing youth rugby in St Andrews.

Further expanding on the success of the St Leonards-Madras Blues youth rugby partnership, which was founded in 2017, Callum’s role will involve actively promoting the ethos of Scottish Rugby, creating a resource across north east Fife to facilitate, deliver and support the development of rugby programmes within local schools, the university and club environments.

Before being appointed to the post, Callum, who is originally from Kirkcaldy, completed a BSC (Hons) in Sports Development and Coaching at Abertay University, and worked with both the Strathmore Community Trust in Forfar, making rugby inclusive and accessible to adults and children with autism and other disabilities.

He has also worked with Glasgow Life to encourage young people in the Parkhead area of the city to get involved in rugby.

Callum said: “This role is a fantastic opportunity, and will allow me to further develop my coaching methods in a forward-thinking environment.

“I hope to bring enthusiasm and fun, reinvigorating rugby in local schools, encouraging children of all ages and abilities to develop their core skills and hopefully gain a passion for a sport that has so much to offer.”

Since starting in this new role, Callum has taken over as head coach of the St Leonards-Madras U15 rugby squad and plans to work with local primary and secondary schools to launch lunchtime rugby clubs.