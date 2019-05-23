Calum Hill and Connor Syme hunting for tour points

Connor Syme and Calum Hill have teed off for the Challenge Tour’s third event of the season.

The local pair have made an impact during the really early stages of the tour, with Connor, from Drumoig, winning the first event and Calum, of Kinross, finishing inside the top 10 in Spain a week later.

It’s given them a great start as both players aim to win a place on the European Tour next season.

To do that they’ll have to win enough points to finish inside the Challenge Tour’s top 15 come the end of the season.

Connor went into this week’s D+D Real Czech Challenge second on those rankings with Calum 33rd.

After this week’s event the Challenge Tour takes a break for a week before resuming in Switzerland.

Connor was given a chance to play on the European Tour that week, but has turned it down as he concentrates on the Challenge Tour.