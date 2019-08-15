Calum Hill ‘can’t complain’ as he closes in on European Tour card

Calum Hill declined a place on the European Tour this week as he aims to win his playing rights for next season sooner rather than later.

Calum is arguably the form pro golfer in the world right now, having won two of his last three events and finishing third in the other.

The Kinross pro has been in incredible form over the summer and can also boast a a joint top Scot finish at the Scottish Open last month.

His most recent win came at the Made in Denmark Challenge where he closed out a one shot victory.

With that win came an invite onto the main tour’s Czech Challenge.

But Calumhas chosen to stay grounded and will instead aim to make it two in a row by retaining the ISPS Handa World Invitational Men I Women, Presented by Modest! Golf Management.

Following his win at the weekend, the 24-year-old said: “I had a fantastic week up in Scotland with it being my first taste of a Rolex Series event.

“Having a nice finish there just put a little cherry on top and gave me a little bit of confidence going forward.

“Then winning in Austria was a really big kick up and it got me feeling good. I didn’t get it done last week in Finland but I’m very happy to have another good week in Denmark.

“If you can keep having good weeks it makes a big difference.”

Hill now finds himself second in the Challenge Tour Rankings, and in pursuit of a third win this season, which would see him immediately graduate to the European Tour under the three-win rule.

“A third win would obviously be the best outcome if that were able to happen,” he said.

“If not I’ll carry on for the rest of the season and hope to stay in that top 15 and get a European Tour card for next year, but I’m very happy with how things have panned out and I can’t complain at all.”

Drumoig’s Connor Syme finished in a tie for 28th in Denmark and also tees it up in Northern Ireland.