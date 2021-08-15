Calum Hill "delighted" after maiden European Tour win

Calum Hill has picked up his first title on the European Tour. Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

When fellow Scot Grant Forrest pipped Kirkcaldy born Calum Hill to his maiden European Tour win at St Andrews last week, he was quick to heap praise on his 26-year-old compatriot, saying Hill, sooner rather than later, would join him in the winners enclosure.

He was confident the win would happen soon, but that's easier said than done.

Its not an easy thing to do, to string four competitive rounds of golf together on any given week, despite how confident others are around you that you can do it.

But Hill, from Kinross, put the disappointment of holding a two shot lead during the fourth round of the event in Fife behind him to close out victory at the Cazoo Classic on Sunday.

Five birdies in an eight-hole stretch saw him post a five-under 67 to finish on 16 under and one ahead of Alexander Levy.

“It’s brilliant and I’m delighted," he said.

"I’m happy with how I managed to play my last 11 or 12 holes and I’m really proud of what I managed to do

“I’m just happy I know I can get into Wentworth now! That was in doubt.

"This is the starting point and if I can take it on from here I’ll see how far I can go.

“I wasn’t feeling too bad, I managed my emotions pretty well and stayed in each shot, not get ahead of myself. It wasn’t too bad – I definitely felt the pressure but managed to keep control of it.

“I wasn’t really chasing a number but I felt like I was doing everything well today.