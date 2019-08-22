Calum Hill hits the top of the leaderboard with Connor Syme hot on his heels

Calum Hill headed into this week’s Rolex Trophy aiming to join a select number of players to seal their European Tour card at the event.

The Kinross Challenge Tour pro has won twice during the 2019 season - at the Euram Bank Open and the Made in Denmark Challenge presented by FREJA - and will look to claim his third title of the year at Golf Club de Genève and seal immediate promotion to the European Tour via the three win rule.

Following the success of the ISPS Handa World Invitational Men/Women, Presented by Modest! Golf Management last week, where men and women played for equal prize funds, the Rolex Trophy brings another different format as the top 39 ranked players, plus one invite, will play alongside amateurs in the four-day pro-am contest.

Last year’s champion Kim Koivu was the fourth player to complete the three-win feat in Geneva, clinching his third victory of the year at the event, following in the footsteps of Benjamin Hebert, Kristoffer Broberg and Nacho Elvira who achieved the same success in 2011, 2012 and 2015, respectively.

“I’ve definitely thought about it,” said Hill.

“I’m not just playing to see what happens, I want to play well and get that third win. If that happens, then that is the goal achieved, and if not, then I’ll hopefully stay inside the top 15 in the rankings and get my European Tour card that way.”

Hill has continued to impress this year, recording two wins, a tied third, and a share of seventh in his last four Challenge Tour outings to become the new Challenge Tour number one.

“I think for most players the aim at the start of the year is to finish as high as possible, so if that means being number one then that’s brilliant, but there is still lots of time left in the season but it is nice to be there right now,” he said.

While Hill has been grabbing the headlines with his wins and form in general, Drumoig’s Connor Syme has been quietly going about his business on tour.

In Northern Ireland last week, Connor finished in a tie for tenth which helped him stay six in the tour rankings.