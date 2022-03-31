Calum Hill still feeling effects on injury

Calum Hill ponders a shot during the pro-am prior to the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. He would eventually be forced to pull out of the event. Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Things looked to be going well for Hill following his first round when he carded an impressive 70 on his first outing on the tour in four months.

The effects of an injury caused by an insect bite towards the end of 2021 proved troublesome to recover from.

Hill returned at the Doha Golf Club only to retire from the competition after 12 holes of the second round.