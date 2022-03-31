Calum Hill still feeling effects on injury
Kinross DP World Tour pro Calum Hill endured a frustrating return to competitive action at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 8:07 am
Things looked to be going well for Hill following his first round when he carded an impressive 70 on his first outing on the tour in four months.
The effects of an injury caused by an insect bite towards the end of 2021 proved troublesome to recover from.
Hill returned at the Doha Golf Club only to retire from the competition after 12 holes of the second round.
His management company, Bounce, confirmed on social media following his exit that things had not been 100 per cent right following his injury.