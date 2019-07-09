Cameron Hemphill rises to the challenges of 2019

2019 was always going to be a challenging swimming year for Cameron Hemphill from Ladybank and Carnegie Swimming Club.

The Bell Baxter High School pupil had important exams to deal with and a change of club and coach has taken time to fully settle in for the Fife teenager.

Cameron however finished the season on a high at the Scottish National Open Championships in Aberdeen, competing in 50m, 100m and 400m freestyle and qualifying for all three finals and recording season’s best times in all three events.

Richard Brickley OBE MBE, president of Disability Sport Fife, said: “A fine end to Cameron’s swimming year and as he heads off for a break he can reflect positively on achieving another step change in his career as a para swimmer.

“Well done Cameron and I understand he is looking forward to the new swimming year already.

“You deserve your break and I know how much your family holidays mean to you. Enjoy”