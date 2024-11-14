Can Kirkcaldy volleyball coach Ally Jack make it an awards double?

Ally Jack (1st left) with other Sportscotland COV awards winners (Pic Alan Peebles)

Having been crowned sportscotland Performance Pathway Coach of the Year at Glasgow City Chambers last Thursday, Kirkcaldy’s Ally Jack is clearly a potential nominee for next spring’s Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council Awards (KCFSC).

Jack, Scottish Volleyball’s indoor high performance and coaching manager, is also head coach to the national team’s men’s squad and in March 2020 was named KCFSC Coach of the Year for the remarkable turnaround in the Scotland men's volleyball team since he took over.

He told the Fife Free Press: "My first taste of volleyball was at a Fife Institute volleyball holiday camp 30 years ago.

"I loved it from the first day but never would have imagined that it could lead to a career.

"It does show the impact that our local sports clubs can have.

"It’s wonderful to see the Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council continuing to celebrate those who volunteer, coach and officiate, and provide opportunities to others in our community, making a positive impact in so many lives."

KCFSC awards night organiser Dawn Blair added: "Congratulations Ally on winning the sportscotland Performance Pathway Coach of the Year. Your passion and commitment to the sport of volleyball is admirable.

"You have certainly grown as a coach since winning the KCFSC coach award in 2019 and we look forward to seeing where your coaching journey takes you next."

The next staging of the Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council Awards will take place in Fife College’s St Brycedale Campus in Kirkcaldy on March 13, 2025.

This year, organisers want to hear from sports which have been under-represented in recent years to ensure no-one’s achievements are going under the radar.

There are categories for juniors, youths and seniors - teams and individuals - as well sections for disabled sport and coaches, plus an unsung hero award to recognise the time, commitment and knowledge so many individuals put in to giving so many a chance to pursue their sporting dreams. Nominations can be made at www.kcfsportscouncil.co.uk/annual-awards/ - the closing date is January 12.