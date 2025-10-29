Can Sarah Hendry School of Dance's young stars get into sports awards contention?

Alexa Bianconcini wowed the judges in Cowall this summer

In the first of a series of articles counting down to next spring’s Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council Awards (KACFSPA), we profile the Glenrothes-based Sarah Hendry School of Dance.

Group founder Sarah Scobie, 56, who has been teaching dance for nearly 40 years, revealed that her 12-year-old member Alexa Bianconcini – runner-up in the Police Scotland Fife Division Junior Award at the last KACFSPA ceremony in March 2025 – could again be a contender for recognition at Fife College’s St Brycedale Campus in March 2026.

For Bianconcini and her clubmates Sophie Sinclair and Paulina Smith all excelled in a pre-qualifying Scottish National Championship this summer to reach the World Highland Dancing Championships at the same Dunoon venue in Cowall, as Scobie explained.

She said: “Competitively, having three world qualifiers is an amazing accolade for any dance school.

Paulina Smith was fifth in junior world championships

“Alexa had a great year this year. At 12 years old, she won the Scottish title to qualify for the worlds where the age group goes from 12 to 15. For a 12-year-old to be competing with a 15-year-old is very difficult physically. She didn't come in the top six.

"When Sophie did the qualifiers, there were 55 dancers in that section and she qualified in fourth which we were really happy about. Sophie then had the third best sword dance in the age 12 to 15s competing in the worlds.

"And Paulina actually came fifth in her age group at the world championships."

Sarah Hendry School of Dance’s recreational dancers aged three to 50+ meet once or twice weekly, with the more competitive females – aged 3 to 30 – doing three or four nights a week.

Sophie Sinclair was third in sword dance at world champs

If they are competing at championships, a Highland fling display lasts for just under two minutes.

Scobie said: “I would liken the Highland dancing to boxing or sprinting, because you're doing short bursts. But it's very physical.

"Our members do a lot of training. So a normal championship class would be just under two hours. We'll do 15 to 20 minutes in very cardio warm up, followed by going through four main dances in a year.

"The performances at the championships are only two minutes long, but the technique involved in that to make that dance just look natural and with no effort and getting the tech takes a lot of work. We'll be doing hours and hours of practice to get that.

Sarah Scobie runs her successful dance school in Glenrothes

"We do the same four dances in championship every year. All we do is they change the steps.”

​Scobie’s club, which has just under 120 members wowing audiences with their Highland dancing skills, has this year sent representatives to perform at New York Tartan Parade, ‘big stage’ competitions in Glasgow, at the ScotDance event in Ottawa, Canada and the Basel Tattoo in Switzerland.

​Scobie, who has herself danced since the age of nine, says she owes a lot to her husband Andrew and daughters Sinead and Elisha, who both teach for her.

She added: “I prefer the teaching side of dancing to the competing side of it. I love teaching, that's just my passion.”

The 16th edition of the invite only Kirkcaldy and Central Fife Sports Council Awards will be staged next March, on a date still to be finalised.Nominations for next spring’s awards must be submitted by a closing date of Sunday, January 11, 2026.

You can vote for your favourites - who have managed phenomenal sporting achievements in the calendar year of 2025 – online by visiting at https://www.kcfsportscouncil.co.uk/annual-awards/

"I just love the reward of seeing a child accomplish something, it could be the littlest goal.

"Giving them that life skill, that a little bit of practice can help them in life. I just love what they've been able to accomplish.