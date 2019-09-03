Captain’s day goes with a swing at EdenFields Golf Club

The 2019 EdenFields Golf Club Captain’s Day event was held at Elmwood. Teams of three played a strokeplay competition with various scoring formats at each hole, ie 2 scores to count, greensomes, Texas Scrambles and waltzes.

The results were: 121.0 - Valda Wicks, Dave Miller and Willie Cargill, 121.6 - Anne Kerr, Bill Gourlay and Dave Eatherington, 123.5 - Judith Harris, Jim Colliar and Dave Hammond, 124.8 - Chris Hobster, John Fairfield and Mike Ledson, 128.4 - Caroline Fairfield, Willie McEwan and Alan Cheshire, 129.1 - Evelyn Cheshire, Neil Middlemist and Bill Young, 130.5 - Anne Davidson, Jim Will and Sandy Mitchell, 134.4 - Betty McNair and Bill Cook.

Nearest the pin for the ladies was won by Chris Hobster and gents Jim Will. Longest drive winners were Evelyn Cheshire Willie Cargill. Thanks were extended to all members involved in the organising of the day and to Chris Hobster for the photos. The photograph shows Willie Cargill, Valda Wicks and Dave Miller.